Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test
NASCAR Cup / Austin News

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Several international stars join the field for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

NASCAR 2023 COTA schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Listen to this article

Joey Logano won last weekend at Atlanta, completing a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to become the first Ford driver to reach Victory Lane this season.

With the win and stage points, Logano now takes over the championship standings, just ahead of Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain.

Chastain is the defending winner at COTA, moving A.J. Allmendinger to earn Trackhouse its first Cup victory as a team.

This week, NASCAR suspended Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams for one week after he defied race control and parked his car on track during the Atlanta NXS race.

Also this week, Cup and Truck teams got their first opportunity to test at North Wilkesboro Speedway in preparation for NASCAR's return to the iconic track.

Read Also:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Autotrader Ford Mustang

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at COTA schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 24

2:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - N/A

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, March 25

11:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (42 laps) - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (48 laps) - FS1

Sunday, March 26

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race (68 laps) – FOX 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, March 26th
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 15/15/38 (68 total laps)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro mand Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Skittles Lime is Back Toyota Camry

Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro mand Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Skittles Lime is Back Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at COTA?

39 cars have entered the race in the biggest field since the Daytona 500. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, IMSA star Jordan Taylor will make his NASCAR debut driving the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet. 

He is not the only interesting name joining the field this weekend. Former Formula 1 World Champions Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button will both be running the race with Button behind the wheel of the No. 15 RWR Ford and Raikkonen driving for Trackhouse in the No. 91 once again.

Conor Daly and Jimmie Johnson are back as well, making their first start since the 500.

Entry list for COTA

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Jordan Taylor

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Jenson Button

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

50

Conor Daly

TMT Racing

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

Josh Bilicki

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

84

Jimmie Johnson

Legacy Motor Club

Chevrolet

91

Kimi Raikkonen

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

Latest news

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023 Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

MGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.