NASCAR Cup / Atlanta Preview

NASCAR 2023 Atlanta schedule, entry list, and how to watch

There is no shortage of headlines as NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Round 5 of the 2023 Cup season.

Nick DeGroot
Chevrolet has dominated the year so far, winning the first four races on the schedule for the first time since 2001.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kyle Busch, and William Byron have all visited Victory Lane with Byron winning back-to-back races at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Kevin Harvick leads the regular season standings entering Atlanta, but you might be surprised by how. Ross Chastain looked set to leave Phoenix still atop the points, but yet another run-in with Denny Hamlin at the end of the race cost both drivers numerous positions and Chastain the points lead.

Hamlin was later fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for admitting on his podcast that "it wasn't a mistake" and that he meant to wall Chastain.

Alex Bowman left the track in control of the points instead, but that was not to last either. On Wednesday, NASCAR released massive penalties against all four Hendrick Motorsports teams for modifying a single-source supplied part. Bowman fell to 23rd in the standings, while the other Hendrick teams and drivers (except Chase Elliott) fell even further. The same penalty was levied against Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing.

HMS has signaled its intention to appeal the penalties, which resulted in the loss of 400 owner points, 300 driver points, 40 playoff bonus points, and a $400,000 fine for the organization. 

But looking ahead to Atlanta, it will be a triple-header weekend with all three national divisions present. Byron won this race last year, beating Chastain to the finish line. 

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

What is the NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 17

3:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FS1

4:35 p.m. ET. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

Saturday, March 18

11:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

2:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps) - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (163 laps) - FS1

Sunday, March 19

3:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Ambetter Health 400 race (260 laps) – FOX 

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, March 19th
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: 60/100/100 (260, 400 miles laps)
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Who is racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

36 cars have entered the race, all with charters. There are no open entries. With Chase Elliott recovering from a broken tibia in his left leg, Josh Berry will again pilot the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet. 

Todd Gilliland is back behind the wheel of No. 38 FRM Ford after spending a race in the No. 15 RWR entry, which is now being driven by J.J. Yeley.

Entry list for Phoenix

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Josh Berry

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

 

