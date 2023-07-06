NASCAR 2023 Atlanta II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Last weekend on the streets of Chicago, a wet and wild race ended with a historic victory. Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in over 60 years to win on debut, driving the part-time Project91 entry.

He also became the first New Zealander to ever win a NASCAR race. The victory made it back-to-back Cup wins for Trackhouse Racing, who won the week prior at Nashville with Ross Chastain.

Justin Haley finished second, just missing out on an upset win that would have catapulted him into the playoffs.

Despite a rough day and a final result outside the top-30, Martin Truex Jr. remains in control of regular season championship. William Byron trails him by 9pts and Chastain by 18pts.

NASCAR now returns to Atlanta where Joey Logano was victorious earlier this year, completing a last-lap lap pass on fellow Ford driver Brad Keselowski.

Hendrick Motorsports swept both races last year with William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Ahead of the race, NASCAR changed the pit road speed limit for the sections that go along the apron through Turns 3 and 4. They've also added an additional minute to the DVP (damaged-vehicle policy) clock.

What is the NASCAR at Atlanta (and Mid-Ohio) schedule?

(This week, the national divisions are split with Cup and Xfinity at Atlanta, while the Truck Series goes road racing at Mid-Ohio ... Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 7

4:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio practice - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio qualifying - FS1

6:00 p.m. ET – ARCA Menards Mid-Ohio Race (42 laps) - FS1

Saturday, July 8

1:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series Mid-Ohio Race (67 laps) - FS1

4:05 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:35 p.m. ET - NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta qualifying - USA NETWORK

8:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race (163 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 9

7:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series Atlanta Race (260 laps) - USA NETWORK

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (60/100/100) - 100 laps

(60/100/100) - 100 laps TV channel: NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

NBC | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: Peacock (post-race show)

Peacock (post-race show) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing at Atlanta?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Beard Motorsports is back with the No. 62 car and Xfinity Series regular Austin Hill behind the wheel. Cole Custer is also making his first Cup start of the year, driving the No. 51 RWR entry.