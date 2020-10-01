NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package

NASCAR releases 2021 Cup Series rules package
By:

The rules package for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series has been released, which will feature both the high-downforce and low-downforce packages once again.

Both Darlington and Nashville will utilize the 750hp package, low-downforce package as opposed to the 500hp, high-downforce package, which all ovals bigger than 1.1 miles in length ran this year.

2021 will be the final year for the Gen-6 before the 'Next-Gen' Cup car hits the track the following year.

The low-downforce package will also include the following changes:

— Smaller rear spoiler, shrinking from an 8-inch height to 2.75 inches.

— The front splitter overhang measures a quarter-inch (down from 2 inches), with approximately 2-inch wings (reduced from 10.5 inches).

— Alterations to the radiator pan, removing its vertical fencing in an effort to reduce front-end downforce. The dimensions of the pan remain the same.

“We constantly review the race packages to try to put on the best possible racing for our fans,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of innovation and racing development. “When we brought in the short track/road course package this season, Darlington was not part of it due to its unique size. We’ve been evaluating data from both race packages, as well as feedback from drivers, teams and OEMs and feel that the 750 hp/low downforce package best fits the track.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

