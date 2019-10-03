NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
17 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule

shares
comments
NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule
Oct 3, 2019, 10:33 PM

The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kicks off at the 'Monster Mile' in Dover, Delaware.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, October 4

12:00 p.m. NKNPS-E Qualifying (Group Qualifying)

12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)

3:35 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. NKNPS-E Green Flag (Live on FansChoice; airs on NBCSN- Mon. (10/14) 6:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, October 5

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (NBC Sports App; NBCSN starting at 12:30 p.m.)

1:35 p.m. Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)

3:15:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Sunday, October 6

1:50:00 p.m. Driver Introductions 

2:30:20 p.m. Invocation

2:31:00 p.m. National Anthem

2:37:30 p.m. Command

2:45:00 p.m. Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Next article
After NASCAR merger, ARCA to crown four champions in 2020

Previous article

After NASCAR merger, ARCA to crown four champions in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY

Race hub

Dover II

Dover II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
First Practice Starts in
17 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 4 Oct
13:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 4 Oct
15:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 5 Oct
13:35
13:35
Race Sun 6 Oct
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

2
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

3
Formula 1

F1 takes cool stance towards new team interest for 2021

4
MotoGP

Rossi set to split with crew chief Galbusera

5
FIA F2

Doctors “confident” in Correa after 17-hour surgery

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule

After NASCAR merger, ARCA to crown four champions in 2020
ARCA

After NASCAR merger, ARCA to crown four champions in 2020

RCR makes it official: Tyler Reddick to Cup Series in 2020
NAS

RCR makes it official: Tyler Reddick to Cup Series in 2020

NASCAR to keep 2020 Cup Series aero rules largely unchanged
NAS

NASCAR to keep 2020 Cup Series aero rules largely unchanged

Chase Elliott: "We’re a stronger team now than we’ve ever been"
NAS

Chase Elliott: "We’re a stronger team now than we’ve ever been"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.