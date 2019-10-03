NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule
The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kicks off at the 'Monster Mile' in Dover, Delaware.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, October 4
12:00 p.m. NKNPS-E Qualifying (Group Qualifying)
12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)
1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)
2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)
3:35 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)
5:15 p.m. NKNPS-E Green Flag (Live on FansChoice; airs on NBCSN- Mon. (10/14) 6:00 p.m. ET)
Saturday, October 5
12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (NBC Sports App; NBCSN starting at 12:30 p.m.)
1:35 p.m. Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)
3:15:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
Sunday, October 6
1:50:00 p.m. Driver Introductions
2:30:20 p.m. Invocation
2:31:00 p.m. National Anthem
2:37:30 p.m. Command
2:45:00 p.m. Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
