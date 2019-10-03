NASCAR 2019 Dover playoffs race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, October 4

12:00 p.m. NKNPS-E Qualifying (Group Qualifying)

12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)

3:35 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. NKNPS-E Green Flag (Live on FansChoice; airs on NBCSN- Mon. (10/14) 6:00 p.m. ET)

Saturday, October 5

12:05 p.m. Xfinity Series Qualifying (NBC Sports App; NBCSN starting at 12:30 p.m.)

1:35 p.m. Cup Series Qualifying (NBCSN)

3:15:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)

Sunday, October 6

1:50:00 p.m. Driver Introductions

2:30:20 p.m. Invocation

2:31:00 p.m. National Anthem

2:37:30 p.m. Command

2:45:00 p.m. Cup Series Race Green Flag (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90)