NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Motorsport Report: NASCAR to strip wins for violations in 2019

shares
comments
Motorsport Report: NASCAR to strip wins for violations in 2019
1h ago

NASCAR announces sweeping new policy and procedural changes in its three national divisions.

Julia Piquet
Overview of Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway fireworks

Change is in the air in the world of NASCAR. Julia Piquet discusses the new rules and procedures for all three of NASCAR's national divisions. Beginning at Daytona International Speedway, if the race winner fails post-race inspection, they will be stripped of the win.

Learn more in the report below:

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck

