Five most memorable NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Atlanta

5. Clash of the titans, Gordon vs. Johnson 1 / 5 After being postponed two days due to rain, the finish of the September, 2011 Atlanta race was one for the ages. Two of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR went at it in the closing laps, sliding all over the track as they tried to one-up each other. At the checkered flag, Jeff Gordon prevailed over teammate Jimmie Johnson for a milestone victory -- his 85th. Photo by: Ashley Dickerson, ASP Inc.

4. The rookie prevails 2 / 5 Just four races into his first full-time season in 2005, Carl Edwards moved to the outside of Jimmie Johnson on the final lap and the two drivers drag-raced to the line. Edwards would win by a mere 0.028 for his first of 28 career victories before his shock retirement after the 2016 season. Photo by: Autostock

3. Earnhardt's 75th win 3 / 5 Two drivers who have won a combined 15 races at Atlanta Motor Speedway found themselves in a heated battle in the closing laps of the March, 2000 race. Dale Earnhardt edged Bobby Labonte by just 0.010 in one of several photo finishes at the famous circuit. For Earnhardt, it would be his second-to-last victory before his tragic passing in the 2001 Daytona 500. Photo by: NASCAR Media

2. Alan Kulwicki earns 1992 title 4 / 5 Although Bill Elliott won the 1992 finale by eight full seconds, it still stands as one of the most enthralling Atlanta races there's ever been. Elliott, Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison were locked in a three-way fight for the championship entering the weekend. When Allison exited the race early due to an accident, Elliott and Kulwicki were left to battle it out. In the end, it would come down to who would lead the most laps. Kulwicki led 103 to Elliott's 102 in an incredible battle. Had it been the other around, they would have tied for the championship and Elliott would have won, via the tiebreaker. Photo by: Ford Motor Company