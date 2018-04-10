Monster Energy extends title sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series

Monster Energy, which became the title sponsor of NASCAR's premier division in 2017, will continue its relationship through the 2019 season.

The energy drink company has signed a one-year extension and will remain the the 'Official Energy Drink of NASCAR.' Monster Energy is the fourth brand to serve as the title sponsor of NASCAR's premier division since 1971.

“NASCAR and Monster Energy enjoyed a productive first year and both parties have benefited significantly from the partnership,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer. “Monster Energy successfully utilized our sport as a platform to elevate its brand and drive business, while introducing NASCAR to new audiences. With this renewal, we look forward to building upon our early success.

After the announcement, Phelps revealed that it is "highly unlikely" that Monster Energy will continue as a title sponsor beyond 2019 as the sanctioning body is working on a new sponsorship model for 2020 that would involve the tracks and television partners.

“Over the past year, NASCAR’s passionate and brand loyal fan base embraced Monster Energy and we are excited to be able to continue to build on and strengthen that momentum through 2019,” said Rodney Sacks, Monster Beverage Chairman and CEO. “Racing is in our DNA and extending this partnership further establishes Monster Energy’s prominence in motorsports.”