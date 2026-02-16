Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Michael Jordan reacts to Daytona 500 win: "It feels like I won a championship"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Michael Jordan reacts to Daytona 500 win: "It feels like I won a championship"

Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

Driving for Michael Jordan, Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Driving for Michael Jordan, Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

LIVE: 68th running of the Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
LIVE: 68th running of the Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates

‘3-finger salute’: Why NASCAR drivers made this touching gesture in the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
‘3-finger salute’: Why NASCAR drivers made this touching gesture in the 2026 Daytona 500

Formula E puts influencers on track for crash-heavy Evo Sessions at Jeddah

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E puts influencers on track for crash-heavy Evo Sessions at Jeddah

Big One strikes, roughly 20 cars involved in Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Big One strikes, roughly 20 cars involved in Daytona 500 crash

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Alpine

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Alpine
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Michael Jordan reacts to Daytona 500 win: "It feels like I won a championship"

Michael Jordan was right there in Victory Lane to celebrate with his driver after an incredible drive to win the Daytona 500

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

23XI Racing now has seven wins at the Cup level, but it will be hard to top this. The team, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 Denny Hamlin, was founded in 2021.

Last year, the team secured its first crown jewel when Bubba Wallace was victorious in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A few months later, Tyler Reddick has won the sport's biggest race after leading just one lap, and he couldn't have done it without a push from teammate Riley Herbst.

Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick with 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan

Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick with 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

After arriving in Victory Lane, Michael Jordan spoke directly to NASCAR on FOX, giving his initial reaction to the big win: 

"I can't even believe it," said Jordan, who is just two days away from his 63rd birthday. "Yeah, I mean it was so, so gratifying. I mean, we had four guys that were really fighting, that was helping each other out. I mean, you never know how these races gonna end right? It's like you're just try to survive.

"I thought Riley [Herbst] did an unbelievable job by pushing at the end. Yeah, that shows you what teamwork can really, really do. He didn't get enough credit. He won't get enough credit, but we feel the love. We understand exactly what he did.

“I mean, we just hung in there all day. Great strategy by the team and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look I'm ecstatic. I don't even know what to say. It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring I won't even know."

Behind Reddick in the winner's circle, Herbst crashed across the line, finishing a career-best eighth. Wallace, who led the most laps at 40, placed tenth. And Corey Heim, making his Daytona 500 debut in a fourth 23XI entry, finished 28th.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

Driving for Michael Jordan, Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Driving for Michael Jordan, Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

LIVE: 68th running of the Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
LIVE: 68th running of the Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates
More from
23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Corey Heim will run 12 NASCAR Cup races with 23XI Racing in 2026

23XI, Front Row v NASCAR ends in settlement and focus on fans

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
23XI, Front Row v NASCAR ends in settlement and focus on fans

Latest news

Michael Jordan reacts to Daytona 500 win: "It feels like I won a championship"

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Michael Jordan reacts to Daytona 500 win: "It feels like I won a championship"

Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

Driving for Michael Jordan, Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Driving for Michael Jordan, Tyler Reddick wins the Daytona 500 in wreck-filled finish

LIVE: 68th running of the Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
LIVE: 68th running of the Daytona 500 Live Commentary and Race Updates