Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami
shares
comments
Slider
List
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
1/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
2/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
3/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
4/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
5/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
6/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
7/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
8/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
9/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
10/10
Photo by: NASCAR Media
NASCAR’s so-called ‘Next Gen’ prototype chassis hit the track once again this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Toyota driver Erik Jones in the driving seat for a two-day test.
This follows initial test runs at Richmond and Phoenix at the end of last year, with Austin Dillon and Joey Logano driving respectively, and this car is set to form the basis of NASCAR’s Cup machinery from 2021.
Click on the arrows on the images above to scroll through them.
Read Also:
Related video
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami
shares
comments
Race hub
8 Feb - 9 Feb
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets