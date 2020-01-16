NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
NASCAR Cup

Jones kicks off 2020 NASCAR Next Gen testing in Miami

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
1/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
2/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
3/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
4/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
5/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
6/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
7/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
8/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
9/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones

Nascar Next Gen test with Erik Jones
10/10

Photo by: NASCAR Media

By:
Jan 16, 2020, 9:21 PM

NASCAR’s so-called ‘Next Gen’ prototype chassis hit the track once again this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Toyota driver Erik Jones in the driving seat for a two-day test.

This follows initial test runs at Richmond and Phoenix at the end of last year, with Austin Dillon and Joey Logano driving respectively, and this car is set to form the basis of NASCAR’s Cup machinery from 2021.

Click on the arrows on the images above to scroll through them.

Read Also:

Related video

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses
