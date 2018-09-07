Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt DiBenedetto to leave GoFas Racing after the 2018 season

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 7, 2018, 8:23 PM

Matt DiBenedetto announced through a Twitter post Friday that he would not return to GoFas Racing next season.

Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Can-Am/Wholey
Matt DiBenedetto, Go FAS Racing, Ford Fusion Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.Net

DiBenedetto has spent the past two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series seasons with the team and is currently 30th in the series standings and one top-10 finish (seventh in the July race at Daytona).

“Go Fas Racing, (team owners) Archie, Mason St. Hillaire and all of our partners and I have decided to move in different directions for 2019,” DiBenedetto said on his Twitter post.

“I would like to thank Archie, Mason and all of our partners for the support that allowed the No. 32 team to exceed everyone’s expectations over the past two seasons.”

DiBenedetto, 27, said he would also take part in a news conference Saturday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to talk further about his decision.

“I believe that this gives me the best opportunity to further my career and showcase my talent and ability at the highest level,” he said.

“Winning races has always been the goal and now I’m taking a leap of faith and betting on myself to prove it. Watching other drivers get opportunities has definitely been a driving force in my decision, knowing that I can get it done if given the chance.”

DiBenedetto has made 129 starts in the Cup series and 68 in the Xfinity Series without a victory. In 20 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East DiBenedetto won three races, most recently in 2011.

