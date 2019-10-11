NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega

shares
comments
Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 1:05 AM

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Matt Crafton will be on standby for Wood Brothers Racing this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Wood Brothers announced Thursday evening that due to lingering neck issues with its driver Paul Menard, Crafton will remain on standby all weekend should Menard need a relief driver.

Crafton, a two-time Truck Series champion, will take some laps in the No. 21 Ford during Friday’s practice sessions to get acclimated to the car.

Menard, however, plans to practice, qualify and start Sunday’s race.

“Due to neck issues I’ve been battling, and talking it over with my wife, team and doctors, I’ve made the decision to be sure Matt is prepared to finish out the race for me if needed,” Menard said in a statement.

“I’m a race car driver and a competitor, but I also need to be smart and take care of myself for my family. As I want what is best for the Wood Brothers and my No. 21 family, I know Matt can get in there if need be and mix it up and will do a great job.”

Crafton’s most recent official Cup Series start was in the 2015 Daytona 500, when he drove Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota substituting for Kyle Busch, who was injured in the Xfinity Series race the day before. He finished 18th.

Next article
NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

Previous article

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt Crafton , Paul Menard
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
First Practice Starts in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
16:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
16:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
14:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Typhoon forces Suzuka to scrap Saturday action

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one

4
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers lap record, Whincup crashes

45m
5
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega
NAS

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Cup/Trucks Talladega race weekend schedule

ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule
ARCA

ARCA adds two road course events to 2020 schedule

Aric Almirola, sponsor re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing
NAS

Aric Almirola, sponsor re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing

How one win has made Kyle Larson a 2019 title contender
NAS

How one win has made Kyle Larson a 2019 title contender

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.