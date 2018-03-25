Martinsville Cup race postponed to Monday due to snow

Global
NASCAR Cup Martinsville Breaking news

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
25/03/2018 11:46

Heavy overnight snow in the area of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway has forced the postponement of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Sunday’s STP 500 has been rescheduled for 2pm ET Monday after several inches of snow and ice covered the area of southwest Virginia overnight Saturday. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

In addition, Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race, which was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon but halted on Lap 24 of 250, will be concluded beginning at 11am ET Monday.

The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 will resume at the point it was suspended on Saturday with pole-winner Ben Rhodes in the lead.

Reigning Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr. will start the Cup race from the pole, as the field was set by owner points following the cancellation of Saturday’s qualifying session.

