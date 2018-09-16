Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II / Race report

Martin Truex Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Las Vegas

shares
comments
Martin Truex Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Las Vegas
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 16, 2018, 8:11 PM

Martin Truex Jr. held off Kevin Harvick to claim the first stage win of the NASCAR playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1

After passing Harvick with 20 of 80 laps remaining in the stage, Truex was able to edge Harvick by 0.309 seconds to win Stage 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alex Bowman finished third, Kurt Busch was fourth and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.

Also collecting stage points were Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Aric Almirola and Ryan Newman.

Logano, who started second, grabbed the lead from Jones at the start and quickly built up a sizeable lead over Kyle Busch.

With 55 laps remaining in the first stage, Busch had closed to within five car-lengths of Logano as Harvick moved up to third.

On Lap 33, Harvick got around Busch and began working on Logano for the lead.

One lap later, Harvick easily made his way around Logano to take the lead for the first time. Kyle Busch also was able to pass Logano and made his way into the second position.

A round of green-flag pit stops began on Lap 35. Once the cycle was completed, Harvick returned to the race lead on Lap 51. He was followed by Truex, Kurt Busch and Logano.

During the stops, Trevor Bayne was penalized by NASCAR for speeding on pit road. Michael McDowell also received a speeding penalty while making his stop.

With 20 laps left in the first stage, Truex powered to the outside off Harvick off Turn 4 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

“Just no rear grip,” Harvick said over his team radio.

With 10 laps to go in the stage, Truex held a more than 1.5-second lead over Harvick, followed by Kurt Busch.

Also, Kyle Larson was forced to make a green-flag pit stop for an issue with his right-front tire. When he returned to the track, he was in 27th and one lap down.

With two laps to go, Bowman got around Kurt Busch to claim the third position.

B.J. McLeod had to start the race from the rear of the field due to a rear gear change. Austin Dillon also had to start from the back after his team was penalized before the race for making an unapproved body modification.

Next NASCAR Cup article
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas starting lineup in pictures

Previous article

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas starting lineup in pictures

Next article

Keselowski holds off Kurt Busch for Stage 2 win at Las Vegas

Keselowski holds off Kurt Busch for Stage 2 win at Las Vegas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas II
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Furniture Row Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.