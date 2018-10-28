Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Breaking news

Martin Truex Jr., six others lose starting positions at Martinsville

shares
comments
Martin Truex Jr., six others lose starting positions at Martinsville
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
46m ago

Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is among those who will have to start Sunday’s race at Martinsville from the rear of the field.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Medallion Bank / Petty's Garage
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport

Seven drivers saw their cars fail post-race inspection the first time through the line on Sunday morning – Truex, Jimmie Johnson, David Ragan, Darrell Wallace Jr., J.J. Yeley, Jeb Burton and Timmy Hill.

All have lost their respective qualifying positions and will start the First Data 500 from the rear of the field.

Truex was originally scheduled to start sixth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota. He is one of eight remaining playoff drivers attempting to secure a spot in the Championship 4 at Homestead, Fla., next month.

Paul Menard will also have to drop to the rear of the field to start Sunday’s race after his Wood Brothers Racing team made an engine change in his No. 21 Ford on Saturday night.

Ragan’s No. 38 Ford and Hill's No. 66 Toyota also failed inspection on their second time through on Sunday, which will also result in the ejection of a crew member for each team.

With this weekend being an enhanced schedule, cars were impounded after Saturday’s qualifying session and inspected Sunday morning. Cars failing one time had their qualifying speed disallowed.

Additional failures result in the ejection of crew members and the loss of points.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Kyle Busch tops Clint Bowyer for Martinsville Cup pole

Previous article

Kyle Busch tops Clint Bowyer for Martinsville Cup pole
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Martin Truex Jr.
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hartley "not allowed" to explain controversial Gasly claim Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hartley "not allowed" to explain controversial Gasly claim

7h ago
Wolff fears start chaos due to top speed mismatch Article
Formula 1

Wolff fears start chaos due to top speed mismatch

Red Bull hints at Article
Formula 1

Red Bull hints at "synchronised driving" plan for Turn 1

Latest videos
NASCAR's Chase Elliott takes first for the second time in playoffs 01:56
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Chase Elliott takes first for the second time in playoffs

Oct 23, 2018
Talladega Recap 01:17
NASCAR Cup

Talladega Recap

Oct 16, 2018

News in depth
Martin Truex Jr., six others lose starting positions at Martinsville
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr., six others lose starting positions at Martinsville

Kyle Busch tops Clint Bowyer for Martinsville Cup pole
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch tops Clint Bowyer for Martinsville Cup pole

Ryan Newman fastest in final practice at Martinsville
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Newman fastest in final practice at Martinsville

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.