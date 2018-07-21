Martin Truex Jr. leads 'Big 3' in final Cup practice at New Hampshire

The top three drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series led the way in Saturday’s final practice session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr., who is still looking for his first win at New Hampshire, ended up with the fastest average lap speed (131.624 mph), which he posted late in the session.

“We’ve been so strong here the past few seasons. It’s always been a really good track for me over the years and, you know, winning K&N races here, winning Xfinity in ’05 and I really want to get that Cup win because this is a special place for me,” Truex said Friday.

“I’ve been coming here a long time since I was a teenager and this place was really a big springboard for my career, you know? Winning here in front of the Cup and Xfinity guys really was a big part of the reason I got an opportunity to drive cars for a living, so it’s a special place for me.”

Kevin Harvick ended up second (131.556 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (131.488 mph). Denny Hamlin, who was fastest in Saturday’s first practice, was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Shortly after taking to the track to begin his first lap, Kyle Larson hit the wall and suffered some right-rear damage to his No. 42 Chevrolet. He immediately returned to the garage for repairs and eventually made his way back on the track.

About 12 minutes into the session, Michael McDowell spun in Turn 3 and slammed into the wall, coming to a rest in Turn 4 as a fire burned in his left-front wheel well.

McDowell will move to a backup car and will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“I got on the brakes and immediately the car started to turn around, so it definitely caught me off-guard whatever it was and at that point I was kind of just along for the ride,” McDowell said. “There wasn’t any indication that something was going wrong other than when I was already too late.

“It kind of felt like a left-rear tire went down to me, but it’s really hard to tell. There’s not a whole lot left of the race car to go through and see what happened first, but either way we’ll roll out a back-up and be ready to go.”

NASCAR added an additional five minutes to the session to help make up for lost time with McDowell’s incident.

With less than five minutes left in the extended session, Landon Cassill slammed into the Turn 3 wall. Cassill will also have to move to a backup car and will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Hamlin and Kasey Kahne were both held out of the final 15 minutes of the practice session, Hamlin for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice at Kentucky and Kahne for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice this weekend at New Hampshire.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph 1 78 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 37 28.937 131.624 2 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 42 28.952 0.015 0.015 131.556 3 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 50 28.967 0.030 0.015 131.488 4 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 39 28.974 0.037 0.007 131.456 5 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 37 28.978 0.041 0.004 131.438 6 20 Erik Jones Toyota 32 29.014 0.077 0.036 131.275 7 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 44 29.036 0.099 0.022 131.175 8 10 Aric Almirola Ford 38 29.051 0.114 0.015 131.107 9 22 Joey Logano Ford 32 29.052 0.115 0.001 131.103 10 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 33 29.060 0.123 0.008 131.067 11 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 43 29.062 0.125 0.002 131.058 12 41 Kurt Busch Ford 45 29.066 0.129 0.004 131.040 13 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 39 29.091 0.154 0.025 130.927 14 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 26 29.116 0.179 0.025 130.815 15 19 Daniel Suarez Toyota 42 29.133 0.196 0.017 130.738 16 21 Paul Menard Ford 48 29.153 0.216 0.020 130.649 17 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford 30 29.175 0.238 0.022 130.550 18 24 William Byron Chevrolet 35 29.178 0.241 0.003 130.537 19 1 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet 36 29.200 0.263 0.022 130.438 20 6 Matt Kenseth Ford 23 29.214 0.277 0.014 130.376 21 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 38 29.269 0.332 0.055 130.131 22 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 34 29.299 0.362 0.030 129.998 23 31 Ryan Newman Chevrolet 30 29.309 0.372 0.010 129.953 24 95 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet 22 29.334 0.397 0.025 129.843 25 37 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 28 29.351 0.414 0.017 129.767 26 43 Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 26 29.353 0.416 0.002 129.758 27 47 A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 35 29.378 0.441 0.025 129.648 28 13 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 29 29.387 0.450 0.009 129.608 29 38 David Ragan Ford 32 29.439 0.502 0.052 129.379 30 34 Michael McDowell Ford 7 29.572 0.635 0.133 128.798 31 32 Matt DiBenedetto Ford 21 29.581 0.644 0.009 128.758 32 15 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 22 29.611 0.674 0.030 128.628 33 72 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 22 29.824 0.887 0.213 127.709 34 99 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 19 29.957 1.020 0.133 127.142 35 00 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 32 29.982 1.045 0.025 127.036 36 51 B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 24 30.038 1.101 0.056 126.799 37 23 Blake Jones Toyota 26 30.321 1.384 0.283 125.616