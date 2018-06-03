Global
NASCAR Cup Pocono Race report

Martin Truex Jr. holds off Larson and Busch for Pocono win

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
03/06/2018 09:16

Martin Truex Jr. rebounded from a bad pit stop to earn his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

Truex came back from trouble on pit road and held off a fierce challenge from Kyle Larson on the final restart before pulling away to a nearly 2.5-second win in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The win is the second this season for the reigning series champion and 17th of his career.

"You're always concerned (about being on older tires) on restart, so much can happen in those things, but we were able to get a good restart," Truex said in Victory Lane. "We had a good practice yesterday and really it was a good weekend overall. I feel like we're getting back to what we were doing last year.

"It's a heck of a day. The 4 (Kevin Harvick), the 18 (Kyle Busch), the 78 (himself) - we went at it all day long and we came out on top. It's always fun to win but especially when you beat the best guys out there and we did that today.

"I think we were all pretty equal, it was who got out front. (Harvick) and I stayed on (older) tires. We felt like in practice we were really fast on scuffs so Cole (Pearn, crew chief) made a good call and we stayed out.

"Once we got clear air, man, it was a rocket ship."

 

Kyle Busch, who had the freshest tires at the end of the race, could only get up to third. Kevin Harvick, who led the most laps (89), was fourth and Brad Keselowski completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Harvick was the first off pit road and remained out front when Stage 3 went green on Lap 107. Austin Dillon took two tires and came out second, followed by Kyle Busch and Truex.

On the restart, Kyle Busch moved into the second position behind Harvick while Larson moved up into third.

With 51 to go, Truex reported a “slight vibration” on his No. 78 Toyota and asked his team if they got all the lug nuts tight on his stop.

Darrell Wallace Jr. fell off the pace shortly after the restart after apparently missing a shift and headed to the garage with a mechanical issue. He did not return to the race.

Harvick held a lead of just over a second ahead of Kyle Busch with 45 laps remaining in the race. Truex has moved up to third.

With 36 to go, Derrike Cope spun off Turn 3 with some help from Larson to bring out a caution.

All of the lead-lap cars pit for fuel and tires with Kyle Busch the first off pit road and he took over the lead on the restart with 31 laps remaining in the race. Busch was followed by Harvick, Blaney, Truex and Larson.

Truex quickly got around Harvick for the second spot on the restart as Harvick dropped to third.

NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 21 for debris spotted in the Turn 1 and it appeared a couple cars had hit it. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Truex, Harvick, Elliott and Larson remained on the track and held the top-four positions on restart with 17 laps to go.

Blaney, Almirola and Austin Dillon took two tires and lined up fifth through seventh. Kyle Busch lined up eighth, the first driver that pit for four new tires.

Larson moved into the second position behind Truex shortly after the restart as Harvick dropped to third. Kyle Busch moved from eighth to first.

With 14 laps left, Denny Hamlin got loose and into Alex Bowman in Turn 1 to bring out another caution. Bowman hit the outside wall while Hamlin hit the inside retaining wall.

Most of the lead-lap cars elected not to pit and on the restart it was Truex, Larson, Harvick, Kyle Busch and Almirola.

Shortly after the leader took the green flag, Erik Jones wrecked after contact from Logano to bring the caution back out.

The race restarted on Lap 153 with Truex in the lead followed by Larson, Harvick, Kyle Busch and Blaney. Busch moved into third shortly after the restart as Truex blocked the advance of Larson.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 160   31
2 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 160 2.496  
3 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 160 2.636 13
4 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 160 2.972 89
5 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 160 3.462 10
6 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 160 4.395 11
7 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 160 5.004  
8 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 160 6.457 2
9 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 160 6.779  
10 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 160 7.019  
11 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 160 8.349  
12 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 160 9.120  
13 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 160 9.904  
14 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 160 10.392  
15 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 160 10.915  
16 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 160 10.945  
17 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 160 11.230  
18 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 160 11.426  
19 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 160 11.879  
20 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 160 12.562  
21 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 160 12.576  
22 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 160 12.940  
23 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 160 13.297  
24 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 160 14.026  
25 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 160 14.045  
26 51 united_states Cole Custer  Chevrolet 160 14.099  
27 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 160 35.056  
28 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 159 1 lap  
29 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 159 1 lap  
30 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 158 2 laps  
31 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 157 3 laps  
32 7 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 157 3 laps  
33 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 157 3 laps  
34 99 united_states Derrike Cope  Chevrolet 152 8 laps  
35 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 146 14 laps  
36 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 120 40 laps  
37 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 113 47 laps  
38 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 108 52 laps 4

 

