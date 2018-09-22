Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Richmond II / Race report

Martin Truex Jr. holds off Harvick for Stage 1 win at Richmond

shares
comments
Martin Truex Jr. holds off Harvick for Stage 1 win at Richmond
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 22, 2018, 10:26 PM

Martin Truex Jr. held off Kevin Harvick for most of the first 100 laps while earning the Stage 1 victory at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Brad Keselowski finished third, Chase Elliott was fourth and Kurt Busch completed the top-five.

Also collecting stage points were Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin – who made a green-flag pit stop during the stage – and Joey Logano.

Harvick, who started on the pole, took command early and after 20 laps held a small advantage over Truex with Kurt Busch in third.

With 60 laps remaining in the stage, Harvick continued to lead over Truex, only to see Truex finally get around Harvick on the inside in Turn 1 to take the lead for the first time on Lap 41.

Truex moved out to more than a one-second lead with 50 laps still to go in the first stage. Keselowski moved up into third, followed by Kurt Busch and Almirola.

On Lap 53, Stenhouse and Hamlin made contact, which sent Hamlin for a near-spin but he continued on and there was no caution.

Hamlin had to make a green flag pit stop to change tires. When he returned to the track he was running 26th and one lap down.

With 30 laps remaining in the stage, Truex held a small advantage over Harvick and Keselowski continued in third, more than two seconds behind the leader.

On new tires, Hamlin made his way around Truex and unlapped himself with 19 laps left in the first stage.

With 10 laps left, Truex held about a half-second lead over Harvick. They were followed by Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Elliott.

Before the race, the teams of Daniel Suarez, David Ragan and Regan Smith all had their respective qualifying times disallowed when the failed pre-race inspection. They all moved to the back of the field.

Kyle Busch had to start from the rear of the field after his team worked on his No. 18 Toyota to repair damage during the impound.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Take a lap around Richmond Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3 - video

Previous article

Take a lap around Richmond Raceway with NASCAR Heat 3 - video

Next article

Martin Truex Jr. leads every green-flag lap in Stage 2 victory

Martin Truex Jr. leads every green-flag lap in Stage 2 victory
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Richmond II
Author Jim Utter
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows Article
Formula 1

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.