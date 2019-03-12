Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future

shares
comments
Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future
By:
9h ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the NASCAR Mailbag where we discuss Kyle Busch's JGR contract, Chase Elliott's start violation at Phoenix and more.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar
Race winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Extreme Concepts/iK9
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES wins
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally and Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Global Poker
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Dow
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Extreme Concepts/iK9

Do you think this will be Kyle Busch's last NASCAR contract? - From Zach

Zach, I seriously doubt this will be his final contract but I’ve worked in this business long enough to know you never say never. He’s still young and has stated as recently as this past weekend at ISM Raceway that he might as well go after 100 Cup Series wins so Who knows. I honestly think he’ll be around at least 10 more seasons. - Tim Southers

Why are the Chevrolet's so far behind the Ford's and Toyota's in speed and handling, they show a little speed but they cannot keep up a sustained run with the speed and handling to stay up front with the other two automakers. - From James

Thanks for the question James. I’m sure if I had the answers for the woes for the Chevrolet Camaro I could name my price and go to work for a Chevrolet team. While it’s been well documented that the Chevrolet teams of Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing haven’t performed as good as they would like, Chip Ganassi Racing has enjoyed some strong finishes this season and could very well win the race this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. - Tim Southers

Why does NASCAR allow cup drivers to compete in Xfinity and Truck races,  if I became a doctor I wouldn't want to go back to being an intern, please explain why mainly Kyle Busch runs in all series? We pay our hard earned money to see up and coming drivers not cup drivers going backward, a few weeks ago Kyle won the race and the tenth place driver got points for that place and not ninth, where he should have being that cup drivers get no points,  please explain , thanks - From Bobby

Bobby, NASCAR instituted a rule last season limiting the participation of any driver not registered for that series. In essence Kyle Busch - and other driver as well with five years experience in the Cup Series- is limited to only running in just seven Xfinity Series and five Truck Series events. Any Cup driver, regardless of experience, is not allowed to compete during the playoffs for Xfinity or Truck Series. Many of the teams are able to put sponsor packages together to be able to help fund their Xfinity and Truck programs by having drivers like Busch participate in limited events. - Tim Southers

Why is it that Chase Elliott gets a penalty and Kyle Busch does not when he jumps the line on every restart??? - From Fred

Fred, there is a difference from the beginning of a race and a restart. Per NASCAR rule 10.5.5 Race Start/Restart/Green Flag Section C - At the initial start of the race, the number two starting position must not beat the number one starting position to the start/finish line. The starter of the race also controls the start with the green flag on initial starts. Elliott’s infraction came at the start of the race and that is why he was penalized. - Tim Southers

Something on your mind? 

If you have a specific question for one of us feel free to send it in. Did something happen at the track that you want to know more about but couldn’t find the answer anywhere? Send us a question.

Questions can be sent any day of the week and we’ll post answers in a timely fashion in our NASCAR section at Motorsport.com. Get your questions in and be sure to follow every NASCAR series all season long on Motorsport.com.

To follow Motorsport.com for the latest NASCAR news:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 

NASCAR (Canada) Pinty’s Series 

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

NASCAR Mexico Series 

Fans submit your questions each week to NASCARmailbag@motorsport.com. Responses will be reported generally once a week during the NASCAR season. Please submit your questions to the above email address.

You can also reach Jim Utter, Nick DeGroot and Tim Southers on Twitter at @jim_utter, @ndegroot89 and @TimSouthers, respectively. Use the hashtags #AskJim, #AskNick or #AskTim when submitting a question through Twitter.

Next article
Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is "driven by trying to do something great”

Previous article

Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is "driven by trying to do something great”
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Kyle Busch , Chase Elliott
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo cuts Nissan Supercars laps
Supercars / Breaking news

Ricciardo cuts Nissan Supercars laps

4h ago
Ferrari boosted by new chassis approach with Shell Article
Formula 1

Ferrari boosted by new chassis approach with Shell

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years Article
Supercars

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

Latest videos
Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Mar 4, 2019
Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Feb 27, 2019

News in depth
Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future
NASCAR Cup

Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future

Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is "driven by trying to do something great”

The green flag has dropped on NASCAR's first esports venture
eSports

The green flag has dropped on NASCAR's first esports venture

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.