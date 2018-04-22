Joey Logano passes Bowyer to win Stage 2 at Richmond

Joey Logano passed Clint Bowyer with seven laps remaining to complete a sweep of the first two stages of Saturday night’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

The stage victories were the first two of the season for Logano.

Aric Almirola finished third, Kurt Busch was fourth and rookie William Byron completed the top-five.

Also finishing in the Top 10 and collecting stage points were Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

After pit stops during the break between Stages 1 and 2, Logano was first off pit road and continued to lead when the race returned to green-flag conditions on Lap 112. He was followed by Kurt Busch and Byron.

Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger were penalized for an uncontrolled tire during their respective pit stops and had to start Stage 2 from the rear of the field. Also sent to the back was Harvick as he had a pit crew member penalized for throwing equipment.

Kurt Busch quickly got around Logano on the restart and took over the race lead.

Thirty laps into Stage 2, Kurt Busch continued to hold a solid advantage over Logano as Kyle Busch moved into third.

On Lap 138, Kyle Busch moved into second, behind his older brother.

Bowyer moved past Kyle Busch and into the second position with 50 laps remaining in Stage 2. They were followed by Kyle Busch, Logano and Almirola.

On Lap 169, Bowyer got around Kurt Busch on the high side to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 20 laps left in Stage 2, Logano moved into the second position behind Bowyer as Kurt Busch fell to third. “It’s too loose,” Busch said over his team radio.

With seven laps left, Logano got around Bowyer in Turn 2 to reclaim the lead as Stage 2 drew to close.