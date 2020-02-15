Joey Logano leads final Daytona 500 practice; Toyotas sit out

Logano, who won one of the two 500 qualifying races on Thursday night, led the way in the final pre-race practice session Saturday afternoon with an average speed of 200.516 mph, one of six cars to surpass the 200-mph mark.

Kevin Harvick ended up second (200.512 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (200.499 mph).

“We’re ready to go run the 500,” Keselowski said. “We have a good Discount Tire Ford. We’ll control what we can control, but we feel like we’re in good shape.”

Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Cole Custer completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Aric Almirola, David Ragan, Michael McDowell, William Byron and Brendan Gaughan.

None of the five Toyota Racing drivers elected to participate in the final practice.