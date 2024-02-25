Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation
Joey Logano's No. 22 Penske team faces the prospects of a severe penalty next week as a result of a safety violation prior to Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
