NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

Joey Logano's No. 22 Penske team faces the prospects of a severe penalty next week as a result of a safety violation prior to Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

During Sunday's pre-race inspection, Logano's team was discovered to have driver gloves that did not meet SFI specifications. The gloves were not only a safety violation but also a competitive issue, as the gloves were discovered to have been altered to provide a potential competitive advantage.
Allegedly, the team webbed his gloves between the thumb and index finger so he could place it against the holes in the window net, potentially to reduce drag during the full-throttle qualifying lap. Video of Logano's qualifying lap below:
 
The issue falls under Section 14.3.1.1 of the NASCAR Cup Series rule book.
For Sunday's race, Logano - who qualified second for the race - will have to drop from the rear of the field and will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road after he takes the green flag. He is the defending winner of the event.
The team also faces potential serious NASCAR penalties for the competitive aspect of the violation, which will be announced next week.
During the Fox Sports broadcast of Cup qualifying on Saturday, Logano could be seen taking his left hand of his steering wheel and sliding it out the driver's side window net. 
In addition, Cup driver Chase Elliott will have to start Sunday's race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments.
Earlier in the weekend prior to qualifying, NASCAR confiscated the roof rail deflections from the Nos. 10 [Noah Gragson] and No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing [Ryan Preece] Ford Mustangs. They will be taken back to NASCAR R&D Center for further evaluation. Any potential penalties from that will also be announced next week.
