Landon Cassill joins StarCom Racing for Martinsville

Landon Cassill is back in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car.

Cassill, who had been racing full-time at the Cup level since 2011, found himself without a ride ahead of the 2018 season.

But following the news that Jeffrey Earnhardt and StarCom Racing have parted ways after the Auto Club 400, the 28-year-old has found a new home. He will pilot the No. 00 USFRA.org Chevrolet Camaro at Martinsville Speedway in his first race of the year this weekend. He will also compete for the team at Texas Motor Speedway after Easter.

Cassill has 259 career MENCS starts with a best result of fourth in 2014 at Talladega Superspeedway.