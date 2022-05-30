Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass Next / Chase Briscoe on Coke 600: "I threw it away, plain and simple"
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte News

Kyle Larson's "worst race" nearly ended with fairy tale win

As a testament to Kyle Larson’s ability, he had a legitimate chance to win a marathon Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night that earlier in the race he described as “the worst race in my life.”

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Larson's "worst race" nearly ended with fairy tale win
Listen to this article

The final rundown from the 5-plus hour, 413 laps race showed Larson in ninth place but the adventures that got him there bordered sometimes on the absurd.

Larson wrecked in Saturday’s practice session and missed qualifying which forced him to start the race from the rear of the field.

From there, Larson spun out on Lap 166 of 413, hit the wall several times, saw his fuel cap catch on fire and three times his team was assessed penalties during pit stops, sending him to the rear of the field on restarts.

One time after hitting the wall, Larson came over his team radio to say, “I just suck. Me. As a driver. I suck. Nobody else.”

At another point when he was running in 25th, Larson said, “I think this is the worst race of my life and we’re only halfway.”

Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, even offered his driver a motivational speech to keep him focused on the race.

 

“Even going back to yesterday, me making a mistake, getting in a wall, put us in a bad spot all night,” Larson said. “Our pit stall was terrible having to come around (Martin Truex Jr.), and (Aric Almirola) coming around me.

“The day would have been a lot easier if I didn’t hit the wall yesterday.”

Daniels, however, turned out to be correct.

Late in the race, Larson got around Ross Chastain on a restart on Lap 354 to take the lead for just the second time in the race.

It appeared Larson had pulled off an incredible rally and would win the race. However, Chase Briscoe caught Larson for the lead on Lap 399 but spun out in the process which brought out a caution and sent the race into overtime.

Austin Dillon made a wild charge – taking the field four-wide – to challenge Larson for the lead in overtime but the two collided and triggered a seven-car wreck that sent the race into a second overtime. Larson’s chance at the victory was lost but he still rallied for a top-10 finish.

“The first half was a struggle for all of us. I was especially frustrated with myself. To rebound from that and have a shot to win there late was something to be proud of,” Larson said. “Briscoe was really good on that long run there. Wish we would have just been a little bit better so he never would have got to me, ultimately spin.

“The No. 3 (Austin Dillon) almost had me clear. Just made contact there. There was a big wreck. Kind of end of my night there.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass
Previous article

Denny Hamlin wins dramatic Coke 600 with last-lap pass
Next article

Chase Briscoe on Coke 600: "I threw it away, plain and simple"

Chase Briscoe on Coke 600: "I threw it away, plain and simple"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville Nashville
NASCAR XFINITY

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.