Kyle Larson's car chief ejected at Texas for pre-race tech issues

Kyle Larson will start Sunday’s O’Reilly 500 from rear of the field after failing pre-qualifying inspection three times.

Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the last car to be cleared through inspection Sunday after failing three times.

In addition, Larson’s car chief, David Bryant, was ejected from Texas Motor Speedway.

Larson, who qualified 10th, will start the race from the rear of the field.

Larson has yet to win this season but is ninth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings and finished second at Auto Club Speedway last month.