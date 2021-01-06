NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

shares
comments
Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
By:

Chris Monez, who recently announced he had been hired as the spotter for new Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, is already out of a job.

Monez announced in a post on his Twitter feed on Jan. 1 he would be spotting for Larson and the No. 5 NASCAR Cup Series team in 2021.

Following an apparent uproar over some of Monez’s social media posts, a spokesman for Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday night confirmed to Motorsport.com that Monez is no longer with the team.

A new spotter for Larson will be announced at a later date.

 

Larson was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and suspended from NASCAR early in the 2020 season after using a racial slur during a live stream broadcast of an online racing event.

He was later reinstated after completing various diversity-related activities and was eventually hired by HMS to drive the team’s No. 5 Chevrolet beginning this season.

Within days of his hiring as spotter, some journalists were highlighting several of Monez’s tweets, including one promoting the hashtag of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Monez has not been penalized by NASCAR.

 



About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

