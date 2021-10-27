Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race
NASCAR Cup / Bowman-Gray Stadium Next Gen testing News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch to try his hand at Rallycross racing

By:

NASCAR star Kyle Busch is expanding his motorsports interests, planning to compete in an off-road racing event in Phoenix next month.

NASCAR star Kyle Busch to try his hand at Rallycross racing

Busch will make his debut in Nitro Rallycross at the third round of its season Nov. 13-14 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will compete in the Supercar class.

Nitro Rallycross, created by rallycross driver Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus production, is in its inaugural season.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a true racer and I’ve always prided myself in the ability to get behind the wheel of any type of vehicle at any type of track and be competitive,” said Busch.

“I’m pumped for the opportunity to go wheel-to-wheel with some of the best rallycross drivers from around the world in Nitro Rallycross at Wild Horse Pass. “Travis has put a lot of time and effort into developing challenging courses and recruiting talented drivers to compete alongside him in this series.

“I’m appreciative of the invite to be a part of it and I’m excited to get out there and see how I stack up against the competition.”

Scott Speed, Subaru

Scott Speed, Subaru

Photo by: ARX

So far, Busch’s only other high-profile appearance outside of stock car racing was in the 2020 Daytona 24 Hours in a Lexus RC F GT3 for AIM Vasser Sullivan.

Former NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and Casey Mears have expressed interest in sampling the racing discipline in the past, while Busch’s older brother, Kurt, tested a car at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s dirt track in 2013.

Four-time champion Scott Speed and multiple race winner Steve Arpin have been the most successful stock car converts, making rallycross their home since they both debuted in 2013.

“From day one, this series was made by drivers for drivers in order to create a totally new type of motorsport – one that was challenging to race while at the same time thrilling for fans to watch,” Pastrana said.

“Having a champion of Kyle’s caliber get in the ring raises the game even more and introduces a new audience to Nitro RX. Once we get out on the track though, I know that both of us will have our eyes on that trophy.”

shares
comments
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race
Previous article

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race Martinsville II
NASCAR XFINITY

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties Kansas II
NASCAR Cup

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation Darlington II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it" Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Latest news

NASCAR star Kyle Busch to try his hand at Rallycross racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR star Kyle Busch to try his hand at Rallycross racing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run 2022 Martinsville Xfinity Series race

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.