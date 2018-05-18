Kyle Busch is no fan of expanded use of restrictor-plates in NASCAR

Would Kyle Busch really consider leaving NASCAR if it expanded the use of an aero package that features restrictor-plates?

Busch has made no secret of his dislike of the aero package which debuted in last season’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be used in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.

The package includes front air ducts, a larger rear spoiler, restrictor-plates and the 2014 version of the splitter.

Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Busch was asked if he was prepared to see the package adapted at more tracks should its use in the all-star race be deemed a success.

“I can certainly see it (used more), it’s not necessarily what I signed up for to be a race car driver to bring the whole field closer together and have it dictated by some type of a plate race,” Busch said.

“But if that’s what we’re going to have going forward, then I guess I either need to think about how to get really good at it or getting out of it, so we’ll see what happens.”

Rain had disrupted repeated attempts to get a practice session underway Friday but by mid-afternoon only about two dozen cars had made at least one lap at speed, with the five being the most completed by any driver.

Kyle Busch had yet to make a lap at speed.

“You’re kind of optimistic about it a little bit, but it’s also hesitant. I think the biggest thing for me and what I try to tend to look at to prepare for is just the unknowns,” he said. “A lot of times, my guys, they give me really good cars and we’re able to unload and we’re able to know what to expect right away and we’re pretty well prepared.

“Other guys kind of catch up, if you will, as practice goes along. I look at it as though it’s an opportunity for us or if we’re the guys that aren’t ready, as ready as we think we are off the truck, then we got a problem.

“It’d be nice to have some practice, but if we don’t, we don’t. We just got to go off of what we know and basically the fourth gear down the backstretch of what I got and build off that.”

Busch, 33, has 46 career Cup series win, including one championship. He owns 91 victories and one championship in the Xfinity Series and 50 wins in Trucks.