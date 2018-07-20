Kurt Busch tops Martin Truex Jr. for New Hampshire pole

The only Stewart-Haas Racing driver to make the final round of qualifying – Kurt Busch – won the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

With three of his teammates eliminated in Round 2, Kurt Busch was able to bolt to the top of the leaderboard in the final round to win the pole for Sunday’s Foxwoods Casino 301.

It’s the third pole for the season for Busch and 25th is his career. It’s also Busch’s second pole in the last six races.

“Thank you guys, good work,” Busch said over his team radio after completing his lap.

Busch’s lap of 133.591 mph just edged Martin Truex Jr. (133.502 mph) while younger brother Kyle Busch – who was fastest in the first two rounds – ended up third (133.431 mph).

“It’s a track that has been pretty good to me since I started racing in the top series of this sport. I raced there for the first time in the Truck Series and won that race," Busch said of New Hampshire.

"Then, it’s a track where I have three wins in the Cup cars and, when you’re able to go to a track where you’ve had that kind of success, it just gives you confidence.

"Because of the wins and everything, it’s a place we go to where I feel like I especially know what it takes from the car and the driver to be successful.”

Denny Hamlin was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 12 starters are Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Paul Menard.

Round 2

Kyle Busch led a Toyota sweep of the top-five positions in the second round with an average lap speed of 133.656 mph.

Suarez ended up second (133.544 mph) and Truex was third (133.441 mph). Jones and Hamlin completed the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Kurt Busch, Blaney, Elliott, Byron, Bowman, Keselowski and Menard.

Kurt Busch was the top Ford while Elliott was the top-performing Chevrolet.

“I didn’t see us picking up on the second lap because of the tightness,” Kurt Busch told his crew chief, Billy Scott, after his qualifying attempt.

Among those who failed to advance to the final round were three Stewart-Haas Racing drivers – Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer; Joey Logano; Kyle Larson; and Jimmie Johnson.

Round 1

Kyle Busch, who was fastest in Friday’s lone practice session, led the way in the first round in which a majority of cars waited until the final five minutes to make their qualifying attempts.

Busch’s lap at 133.114 mph just edged Bowman (133.068 mph) and Byron (132.831 mph). Kurt Busch and Truex completed the top-five.

Completing the top 10 were Suarez, Almirola, Harvick, Hamlin and Blaney.

“That was definitely a cluster,” Harvick said over his team radio regarding the mass of cars waiting until the last minute to make qualifying runs.

Among those who failed to advance to the second round were Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Matt Kenseth.

It was more than three minutes into the 15-minute session before the first driver, Michael McDowell, got on the track and took a lap.

Only eight cars had taken a speed with five minutes left in the session.

All cars cleared inspection prior to the start of Round 1.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph 1 41 Kurt Busch Ford 28.511 133.591 2 78 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 28.530 0.019 133.502 3 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 28.545 0.034 133.431 4 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 28.560 0.049 133.361 5 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 28.698 0.187 132.720 6 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 28.699 0.188 132.715 7 20 Erik Jones Toyota 28.708 0.197 132.674 8 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 28.720 0.209 132.618 9 19 Daniel Suarez Toyota 28.728 0.217 132.581 10 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 28.754 0.243 132.462 11 24 William Byron Chevrolet 28.771 0.260 132.383 12 21 Paul Menard Ford 28.813 0.302 132.190 13 10 Aric Almirola Ford 28.727 0.216 132.586 14 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 28.734 0.223 132.554 15 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 28.767 0.256 132.402 16 47 A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 28.772 0.261 132.379 17 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 28.798 0.287 132.259 18 31 Ryan Newman Chevrolet 28.811 0.300 132.200 19 22 Joey Logano Ford 28.834 0.323 132.094 20 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 28.846 0.335 132.039 21 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 28.871 0.360 131.925 22 1 Jamie McMurray Chevrolet 28.912 0.401 131.738 23 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ford 28.976 0.465 131.447 24 37 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 29.022 0.511 131.238 25 13 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 29.020 0.509 131.247 26 95 Kasey Kahne Chevrolet 29.085 0.574 130.954 27 43 Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 29.106 0.595 130.860 28 32 Matt DiBenedetto Ford 29.123 0.612 130.783 29 34 Michael McDowell Ford 29.171 0.660 130.568 30 38 David Ragan Ford 29.179 0.668 130.532 31 6 Matt Kenseth Ford 29.190 0.679 130.483 32 15 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 29.477 0.966 129.213 33 72 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 29.491 0.980 129.151 34 00 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 29.495 0.984 129.134 35 99 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 29.855 1.344 127.577 36 51 B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 29.860 1.349 127.555 37 23 Blake Jones Toyota 30.579 2.068 124.556