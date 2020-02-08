Kevin Harvick agrees to two-year contract extension with SHR

NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Second Practice in
00 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
138 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
151 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
159 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
187 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
200 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
208 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
214 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
221 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
229 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
243 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
250 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
257 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
264 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
271 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick agrees to two-year contract extension with SHR

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick agrees to two-year contract extension with SHR
By:
Feb 8, 2020, 6:50 PM

Kevin Harvick confirmed Saturday that he plans to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series for at least the next four seasons.

Harvick’s current contract with Stewart-Haas Racing ran through the 2021 season. Harvick said he had signed a two-year extension in the offseason to take him through the 2023 season.

Harvick’s decision to remained focus on racing has all-but ruled out a larger TV role for him in the near future contrary to what many have speculated.

“The TV and radio stuff is something I’m definitely interested in but I talked with some of my friends in the offseason about where I’m at with things and everybody told me the same thing – If you’re not done with the competitive side of it, then keep chasing that side,” Harvick said.

“I’ve got everything around me that I need to be competitive, so I’m just going to continue to do that.”
Harvick, 44, won the 2014 Cup series championship in his first season at SHR. He has 49 series wins and 31 poles. He also has 47 Xfinity and 14 Truck series victories.

“Kevin Harvick is a world-class wheelman, leader and steward of the sport. We are very fortunate to have him as an integral part of Stewart-Haas Racing,” team president Brett Frood said in a statement.
“While we don’t comment on the status of our contracts, we do look forward to working with Kevin and chasing championships into the future.”

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Race Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

