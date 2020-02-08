Kevin Harvick agrees to two-year contract extension with SHR

Harvick’s current contract with Stewart-Haas Racing ran through the 2021 season. Harvick said he had signed a two-year extension in the offseason to take him through the 2023 season.

Harvick’s decision to remained focus on racing has all-but ruled out a larger TV role for him in the near future contrary to what many have speculated.

“The TV and radio stuff is something I’m definitely interested in but I talked with some of my friends in the offseason about where I’m at with things and everybody told me the same thing – If you’re not done with the competitive side of it, then keep chasing that side,” Harvick said.

“I’ve got everything around me that I need to be competitive, so I’m just going to continue to do that.”

Harvick, 44, won the 2014 Cup series championship in his first season at SHR. He has 49 series wins and 31 poles. He also has 47 Xfinity and 14 Truck series victories.

“Kevin Harvick is a world-class wheelman, leader and steward of the sport. We are very fortunate to have him as an integral part of Stewart-Haas Racing,” team president Brett Frood said in a statement.

“While we don’t comment on the status of our contracts, we do look forward to working with Kevin and chasing championships into the future.”