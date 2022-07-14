Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire News

Can Kevin Harvick pull off a playoff surprise at New Hampshire?

Through a very up-and-down season, Kevin Harvick has run consistently well on the flatter, shorter tracks on the schedule – a good sign entering this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Can Kevin Harvick pull off a playoff surprise at New Hampshire?
Listen to this article

Time is running out for Harvick to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this season and while it’s still technically possible for him to make the 16-driver field by points, a win looks more and more like a necessity.

The performance by Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team this year on tracks similar to New Hampshire lends to an improved outlook for the weekend.

“If you look at the places like that – at Phoenix in the spring we had a really good car and ran right up front all day and had a shot of winning,” said Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers.

“We lined up on the front row with (Chase Briscoe) on the last restart and Richmond we ran good all day and was fastest in the first round of qualifying and then ran up front and finished second (Denny Hamlin).

“So, if you look at those types of tracks, those are the ones we’ve actually been the best at. Those are the ones he’s felt the most comfortable at with this car and even going to the simulator with him (Wednesday), he hit the ground running. You can just tell the places he’s comfortable with.”

One of the best at the 'Magic Mile'

While Harvick, 46, has always been good at the 1.058-mile oval in Loudon, N.H., his performance at the track took a dramatic turn upward when he joined SHR in 2014.

In his 12 races at the track since, he’s earned three wins and has only four finishes outside of the top-five. Of his 831 career laps led at New Hampshire, 512 have come in the last 11 races.

“Flat tracks have always been really good for me in my career. When you look at SHR and the things we’ve been able to accomplish at Loudon and Phoenix, they’ve kind of followed that same trend,” Harvick said.

“Our guys have done a great job of having a good short-track, flat-track program, and Loudon is a place that has followed along with Phoenix and the success that we’ve had there and to be able to capitalize on that success and continue it at another track.”

Race winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

To snap his 62-race winless streak on Sunday, Harvick is probably going to have to do one thing that has eluded him this year – lead laps.

While Harvick has four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes this season, he’s led only 13 laps and none in the last seven races.

But if there is one track on the schedule where experience may matter a lot, it’s New Hampshire – and Childers and Harvick have plenty.

Childers has four wins at the track as a crew chief and Harvick has four as a driver and three of the victories came with the two together, and all of those since 2016.

“You just have to keep focused and keep plugging away and hopefully get better and we do feel like we’ve gotten better and better,” Childers said. “I think the key was Nashville and being able to run with the good cars all night and having a really good race. I hope that was a turning point for us and we can keep moving forward from there.

“We feel good about what we’ve got and what we’re taking and probably the most confident we’ve been in a good while.”

What's next after Tyler Reddick's signing with 23XI Racing?
What's next after Tyler Reddick's signing with 23XI Racing?
2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more

2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more
What's next after Tyler Reddick's signing with 23XI Racing?
NASCAR Cup

What's next after Tyler Reddick's signing with 23XI Racing?

Chase Elliott comes full circle with NASCAR win at Atlanta Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott comes full circle with NASCAR win at Atlanta

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Loudon - Start time, how to watch & more

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Round 20 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
