NASCAR Cup All-Star Practice report

Kevin Harvick fastest in very short All-Star Race practice

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
18/05/2018 07:38

Kevin Harvick was fastest in what turned out to be a much-shortened practice session in preparation for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Despite multiple attempts and combining the drivers already qualified for the All-Star Race with those for the Monster Open, persistent rain left very little time for practice Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Harvick’s average lap speed of 170.406 mph ended up being the fastest and he ran just four laps. Jimmie Johnson got the most laps on the track (five).

Kurt Busch ended ups second-fastest (169.502 mph) and Denny Hamlin third (169.428 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Only 12 drivers locked into the All-Star field made a lap at speed on the track for practice.

Aric Almirola, who ended up sixth-fastest overall, was fastest among the drivers entered in the Monster Open. He will start on the pole for that race since qualifying was rained out on Friday afternoon.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 4 31.689     170.406
2 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 4 31.858 0.169 0.169 169.502
3 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 3 31.872 0.183 0.014 169.428
4 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 4 31.875 0.186 0.003 169.412
5 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 3 31.947 0.258 0.072 169.030
6 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 1 32.143 0.454 0.196 167.999
7 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 5 32.214 0.525 0.071 167.629
8 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 1 32.362 0.673 0.148 166.862
9 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 1 32.488 0.799 0.126 166.215
10 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 1 32.567 0.878 0.079 165.812
11 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 1 32.585 0.896 0.018 165.720
12 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 1 33.354 1.665 0.769 161.900

 

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event All-Star
Track Charlotte Motor Speedway
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Article type Practice report
