Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup MichiganNASCAR CupMichiganMore events
NASCAR Cup Michigan Practice report

Kevin Harvick fastest in rain-shortened practice at Michigan

0 shares
Kevin Harvick fastest in rain-shortened practice at Michigan
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
09/06/2018 02:16

Kevin Harvick led the way in a shortened first practice session Saturday morning at Michigan International Speedway.

The session was delayed by several minutes from early-morning showers and the session ended up getting cut short six minutes early by more rain in the area.

In between, Harvick posted the fastest average lap speed of 200.719 mph to top the speed chart. Kyle Larson (200.083 mph) was the only other driver to top the 200 mph mark.

Joey Logano was third-fastest, Clint Bowyer was fourth and Brad Keselowski completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, pole-winner Kurt Busch and Erik Jones.

Aric Almirola, who ended up 13th-fastest, completed the most laps in the session (31).

“Well, we learned what not to go. We made some adjustments throughout the practice trying to help the car longer and roll the center a little bit better and we actually hurt so,” he said.

“We’re going back on those changes and the guys will come up for a plan hopefully for second practice, weather-depending. But I feel good about it. Our car is really fast, got a good starting spot for Sunday.

“Everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing is killing it right now, bringing really fast race cars to the track every weekend. We’ve got some work to do but I feel good about it.”

Harvick, Kyle Busch and Larson were the three fastest drivers of those who completed at least 10 consecutive laps.

“Our car was pretty good the first run, balance-wise and the way the car felt was very drivable,” Busch said. “Didn’t quite have the speed we were hoping for.

“Overall, there are a few guys out here that are pretty fast. But our Camry will be good in race trim and we’ll keep the downforce in it and hopefully that will pay off for us on race day when it should be hot and sunny.”

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 21 35.871     200.719
2 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 27 35.985 0.114 0.114 200.083
3 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 26 36.036 0.165 0.051 199.800
4 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 23 36.050 0.179 0.014 199.723
5 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 18 36.085 0.214 0.035 199.529
6 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 23 36.104 0.233 0.019 199.424
7 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 13 36.117 0.246 0.013 199.352
8 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 27 36.122 0.251 0.005 199.325
9 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 30 36.213 0.342 0.091 198.824
10 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 30 36.242 0.371 0.029 198.665
11 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 25 36.243 0.372 0.001 198.659
12 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 25 36.264 0.393 0.021 198.544
13 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 31 36.282 0.411 0.018 198.446
14 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 17 36.288 0.417 0.006 198.413
15 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 30 36.293 0.422 0.005 198.385
16 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 30 36.296 0.425 0.003 198.369
17 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 21 36.302 0.431 0.006 198.336
18 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 18 36.313 0.442 0.011 198.276
19 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 26 36.319 0.448 0.006 198.243
20 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 21 36.327 0.456 0.008 198.200
21 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 22 36.341 0.470 0.014 198.123
22 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 21 36.406 0.535 0.065 197.770
23 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 20 36.409 0.538 0.003 197.753
24 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 21 36.438 0.567 0.029 197.596
25 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 20 36.564 0.693 0.126 196.915
26 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 13 36.616 0.745 0.052 196.635
27 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 13 36.628 0.757 0.012 196.571
28 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 19 36.674 0.803 0.046 196.324
29 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 24 36.677 0.806 0.003 196.308
30 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 14 36.882 1.011 0.205 195.217
31 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 15 36.933 1.062 0.051 194.948
32 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 16 37.474 1.603 0.541 192.133
33 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 13 37.534 1.663 0.060 191.826
34 7 canada D.J. Kennington  Chevrolet 13 37.868 1.997 0.334 190.134
35 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 11 37.881 2.010 0.013 190.069
36 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 5 37.931 2.060 0.050 189.818
37 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 11 38.426 2.555 0.495 187.373
38 99 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 15 38.576 2.705 0.150 186.645
39 66 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 9 38.778 2.907 0.202 185.672
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Michigan
Track Michigan International Speedway
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup MichiganNASCAR CupMichiganMore events