Kevin Harvick fastest in rain-shortened practice at Michigan

Kevin Harvick led the way in a shortened first practice session Saturday morning at Michigan International Speedway.

The session was delayed by several minutes from early-morning showers and the session ended up getting cut short six minutes early by more rain in the area.

In between, Harvick posted the fastest average lap speed of 200.719 mph to top the speed chart. Kyle Larson (200.083 mph) was the only other driver to top the 200 mph mark.

Joey Logano was third-fastest, Clint Bowyer was fourth and Brad Keselowski completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, pole-winner Kurt Busch and Erik Jones.

Aric Almirola, who ended up 13th-fastest, completed the most laps in the session (31).

“Well, we learned what not to go. We made some adjustments throughout the practice trying to help the car longer and roll the center a little bit better and we actually hurt so,” he said.

“We’re going back on those changes and the guys will come up for a plan hopefully for second practice, weather-depending. But I feel good about it. Our car is really fast, got a good starting spot for Sunday.

“Everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing is killing it right now, bringing really fast race cars to the track every weekend. We’ve got some work to do but I feel good about it.”

Harvick, Kyle Busch and Larson were the three fastest drivers of those who completed at least 10 consecutive laps.

“Our car was pretty good the first run, balance-wise and the way the car felt was very drivable,” Busch said. “Didn’t quite have the speed we were hoping for.

“Overall, there are a few guys out here that are pretty fast. But our Camry will be good in race trim and we’ll keep the downforce in it and hopefully that will pay off for us on race day when it should be hot and sunny.”