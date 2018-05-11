Global
NASCAR Cup Kansas Practice report

Kevin Harvick fastest in Kansas Cup practice delayed by weepers

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
11/05/2018 07:14

Kevin Harvick picked up at Kansas Speedway where he left off at Dover.

Fresh off his fourth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, Harvick went out late in the two-plus hour session and rocketed to the top of the speed chart.

Harvick’s average lap speed of 186.149 mph topped his closest rival, Kyle Larson (185.982 mph), who made a final attempt just before the conclusion of the session. Kyle Busch ended up third-fastest (185.166 mph).

Erik Jones was fourth and Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Clint Bowyer, completed the top-five.

“I feel like this has honestly been one of our best race tracks as I’ve gone through the years, and especially since I’ve come to SHR,” Harvick said Friday at Kansas Speedway. “I don’t feel like we’ve won as many races here as we probably should have – some of it of our own doing and some of it just circumstances.

“But we’ve always run really, really well here and, for me, I look forward to coming here for a number of different reasons.”

Rounding out the Top 10 were Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr., who has won the last two races at Kansas.

Delayed by weepers

Nearly 24 minutes into the session, the caution was displayed as weepers began appearing on the track surface in Turn 2. A bump had emerged in the track and several drivers thought the track was coming apart.

Track workers drilled holes and cut lines in the asphalt which produced small fountains of water spouting up from underneath.

“It kind of looked like the track was coming up. That’s what I said the first lap I went out there, I thought the track was coming apart,” Logano said. “Apparently it has something to do with water and they’ve taken a really big saw to it.

 

“Hopefully they can fix the track and we can get back out there and keep working on it. I’m sure they’ll figure out what the heck is going on.”

Paul Menard was the first driver to return to the track after workers had completed repairs and didn’t appear to have any issues.

Nearly 50 minutes into the session, Matt Kenseth – making his first series start since the 2017 season finale at Homestead, Fla. – got on the track for the first time in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford. He ended up 28th-fastest.

Three drivers – Austin Dillon, Harvick and Ryan Newman – lost 15 minutes of practice for failing pre-race inspection twice at Dover. Larson and Alex Bowman both lost 30 minutes of practice for failing pre-race inspection at Dover three times.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 32 29.009     186.149
2 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 44 29.035 0.026 0.026 185.982
3 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 39 29.163 0.154 0.128 185.166
4 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 40 29.247 0.238 0.084 184.634
5 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 50 29.270 0.261 0.023 184.489
6 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 41 29.274 0.265 0.004 184.464
7 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 52 29.299 0.290 0.025 184.307
8 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 46 29.307 0.298 0.008 184.256
9 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 45 29.318 0.309 0.011 184.187
10 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 33 29.322 0.313 0.004 184.162
11 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 48 29.328 0.319 0.006 184.124
12 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 30 29.335 0.326 0.007 184.080
13 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 38 29.388 0.379 0.053 183.748
14 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 49 29.434 0.425 0.046 183.461
15 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 45 29.440 0.431 0.006 183.424
16 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 37 29.466 0.457 0.026 183.262
17 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 38 29.470 0.461 0.004 183.237
18 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 37 29.496 0.487 0.026 183.076
19 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 27 29.505 0.496 0.009 183.020
20 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 34 29.533 0.524 0.028 182.846
21 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 33 29.583 0.574 0.050 182.537
22 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 25 29.587 0.578 0.004 182.513
23 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 32 29.738 0.729 0.151 181.586
24 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 38 29.777 0.768 0.039 181.348
25 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 66 29.795 0.786 0.018 181.238
26 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 40 29.829 0.820 0.034 181.032
27 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 25 29.884 0.875 0.055 180.699
28 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 38 30.049 1.040 0.165 179.706
29 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 46 30.095 1.086 0.046 179.432
30 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 38 30.124 1.115 0.029 179.259
31 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 42 30.538 1.529 0.414 176.829
32 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 26 31.039 2.030 0.501 173.975
33 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 23 31.067 2.058 0.028 173.818
34 55 united_states Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 23 31.089 2.080 0.022 173.695
35 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 23 31.181 2.172 0.092 173.182
36 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 29 31.300 2.291 0.119 172.524
37 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Ford 11 31.631 2.622 0.331 170.719
38 66 united_states Carl Long  Toyota 13 31.847 2.838 0.216 169.561

 

