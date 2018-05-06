Kevin Harvick cruises to Stage 2 win at Dover

Kevin Harvick completed a sweep of the first two stages at Dover with a dominating Stage 2 victory over Brad Keselowski.

It’s the fourth time this season, Harvick has swept the first two stages of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. He ended up cruising to the win by over three seconds on the 1-mile track.

Kyle Busch finished third, Jimmie Johnson made his way up to fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Rounding the out the Top 10 and also collecting stage points were Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

During pit stops between Stages 1 and 2, Harvick was the first off pit road and remained in the lead when Stage 2 returned to green on Lap 128. He was followed by Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Kurt Busch and William Byron both had an uncontrolled tire penalties during pit stops and Denny Hamlin pit while pit road was closed so all had to restart from the rear of the field.

On Lap 150, Harvick continued to hold a solid advantage over Keselowski, followed by Kyle Busch, Suarez and Johnson.

Derrike Cope wrecked off Turn 4 on Lap 153 to bring out another caution. Erik Jones was the first car one lap down and received the free pass.

Keselowski was the first car off pit road and took over the lead on the restart on Lap 159. He was followed by Harvick and Kyle Busch.

After pit stops, Ryan Newman took his No. 31 Chevrolet to the garage with a broken wheel stud. Paul Menard, who went to the garage in Stage 1 also with a broken wheel stud, returned to the race under this caution.

Halfway through the 120-lap stage, Keselowski continued to lead but Harvick was mounting a serious challenge in an attempt to make a pass for the lead. Johnson had made his way up to third.

On Lap 201, Harvick finally cleared Keselowski for the lead after he worked over Keselowski’s bumper for more than 10 laps.

Truex, who had to pit under green in Stage 1 for a flat tire, made his way back into the Top 10 on Lap 204.

With 15 laps remaining in the stage, Harvick had opened up a nearly 4-second lead over Keselowski. They were followed by Kyle Larson, Johnson and Bowyer.

With three laps remaining, A.J. Allmendinger appeared to hit the wall but the race remained green.