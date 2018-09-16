Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II / Race report

Keselowski holds off Kurt Busch for Stage 2 win at Las Vegas

shares
comments
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 16, 2018, 9:16 PM

Brad Keselowski held off Kurt Busch in a four-lap dash to win Stage 2 at Las Vegas.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation
Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1 and Rodney Childers
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY

Keselowski has won the last two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and put himself in good position for a third after two playoff contenders – Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones – were taken out in an accident.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Jimmie Johnson was fourth and Jamie McMurray completed the top-five.

Also collecting stage points were Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Truex was the first off pit road and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 88. He was followed by Bowman, Logano, Elliott and Harvick.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was penalized by NASCAR for speeding on pit road during his stop.

On Lap 90, Stenhouse slapped the wall hard with the right-side of his No. 17 Ford to bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 94 with Truex still out front, followed by Bowman and Kurt Busch.

On the restart, Harvick got around Bowman to take the second position.

With 60 laps remaining in the second stage, Keselowski moved up to third as Logano ran fourth and Kurt Busch fifth.

On Lap 111, Ty Dillon lost a right-front tire and hit the wall on the frontstretch, which brought out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit for fuel and tires and Keselowski was the first off pit road.

When the race returned to green on Lap 116, Keselowski led the way followed by Truex, Logano, Harvick and Kurt Busch. Kyle Busch had to make a second pit stop to fix a loose lug nut and restarted 25th.

On Lap 125, Truex closed alongside Keselowski and was finally able to clear him for the lead in Turn 3.

With 20 laps remaining in the second stage, Truex had moved out to a more than two-second lead over Keselowski, followed by Kurt Busch, Logano and Harvick.

On Lap 148, Harvick appeared to blow a tire and slid up into the wall, where pole-winner and fellow playoff driver Erik Jones slammed into the back of him, knocking both drivers out of the race.

During a round of pit stops, Keselowski came off pit road first and reclaimed the race lead. On the restart with four laps left in the stage, Keselowski was followed by Truex, Kurt Busch, McMurray and Bowman.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas II
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter
Article type Race report

