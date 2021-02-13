Keselowski fastest in Saturday's abbreviated first Cup practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Final Practice in
00 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
7 days
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
14 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
21 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
28 days
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
35 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
42 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
55 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
63 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
70 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
77 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
84 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
91 days
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
98 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
105 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
112 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
119 days
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
126 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
132 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
133 days
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
140 days
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
147 days
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
154 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
175 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
182 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
189 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
195 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
203 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
209 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
216 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
224 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
231 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
238 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
245 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
252 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
259 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
266 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Keselowski fastest in Saturday's abbreviated first Cup practice

Keselowski fastest in Saturday's abbreviated first Cup practice
By:

Brad Keselowski led the way in Saturday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice session, which greatly cut short by rain.

Only 27 cars had taken to the track at Daytona International Speedway before rain brought the first practice to a halt. Persistent heavy showers continued and eventually the remainder of the session was called off.

Keselowski’s average lap speed of 196.395 mph topped the chart as he and 25 others only managed to get in one lap.

Kyle Busch ended up second-fastest (195.435 mph) and Bubba Wallace third (195.312 mph). Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Josh Bilicki was the only driver who made it out for practice and completed two laps.

Saturday's scheduled final practice prior to Sunday's Daytona 500 was also canceled due to persistent rain.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

