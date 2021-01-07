NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021

shares
comments
Kaulig Racing to run limited Cup schedule in 2021
By:

Kaulig Racing intends run a limited number of NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021 in addition to its NASCAR Xfinity Series program.

The team has aspirations to go full-time at the Cup level in the future and is using 2021 to get some experience in the premier division of NASCAR.

Kaulig will add road courses and superspeedway events to their planned schedule, in addition to the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.

"Kaulig Racing is always building toward the future, and I believe this is the next step in that process," said team owner, Matt Kaulig. "We have the ultimate goal of becoming a powerhouse team in the Cup Series, and we are excited to continue our team's growth."

In 2020, the team won five NXS races and made the Championship 4 with Justin Haley. They will field three fulltime Xfinity entries this season with A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton joining Haley.

"From where we started in a go-kart shop to a now championship-contending team, I have seen the growth of Kaulig Racing first-hand over the last 5 years," said team president, Chris Rice. "It has been a privilege to be able to have Matt Kaulig's trust in establishing ourselves as a competitive team in one of NASCAR's top series, and I am confident we are ready to take that next step as an organization."

Kaulig Racing entered the 2020 Daytona 500, placing 13th in their debut with Haley behind the wheel.

