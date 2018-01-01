Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Breaking news

Kasey Kahne will continue to sit out and not compete at Dover

shares
comments
Kasey Kahne will continue to sit out and not compete at Dover
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
13h ago

Kasey Kahne will sit out this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as he continues to deal with issues around heat exhaustion.

Regan Smith, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Procore
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dumont JETS
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dumont JETS

Kahne participated in a private medical test session on Tuesday afternoon with his doctors as they continue to evaluate his health. He has not raced since he experienced extreme heat exhaustion in the Sept. 2 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

A statement from Leavine Family Racing Wednesday said that Regan Smith will again serve as the team’s substitute driver in Sunday’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

After the Darlington incident, Kahne said he had been dealing with heat exhaustion issues at the end of the NASCAR races since last season but the Darlington race “was the worst that it’s been.”

Kahne, 38, has undergone several medical tests as doctors try to find a cause for this persistent problem which has steadily grown worse. He admitted that the issue played a role in his decision announced in August that he would step away from fulltime NASCAR racing at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Next NASCAR Cup article
Steve O'Donnell: New aero rules "in the best interest of the sport"

Previous article

Steve O'Donnell: New aero rules "in the best interest of the sport"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover II
Drivers Kasey Kahne , Regan Smith
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes' 2017 Formula 1 budget revealed

6h ago
Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP Article
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new F1 livery ahead of the Japanese GP

Hamilton surprised Ferrari hasn't used team orders Article
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised Ferrari hasn't used team orders

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
Kasey Kahne will continue to sit out and not compete at Dover
NASCAR Cup

Kasey Kahne will continue to sit out and not compete at Dover

Steve O'Donnell: New aero rules
NASCAR Cup

Steve O'Donnell: New aero rules "in the best interest of the sport"

NASCAR reveals 2019 rules package for Cup Series
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals 2019 rules package for Cup Series

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.