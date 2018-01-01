Kasey Kahne will continue to sit out and not compete at Dover

Kahne participated in a private medical test session on Tuesday afternoon with his doctors as they continue to evaluate his health. He has not raced since he experienced extreme heat exhaustion in the Sept. 2 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

A statement from Leavine Family Racing Wednesday said that Regan Smith will again serve as the team’s substitute driver in Sunday’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

After the Darlington incident, Kahne said he had been dealing with heat exhaustion issues at the end of the NASCAR races since last season but the Darlington race “was the worst that it’s been.”

Kahne, 38, has undergone several medical tests as doctors try to find a cause for this persistent problem which has steadily grown worse. He admitted that the issue played a role in his decision announced in August that he would step away from fulltime NASCAR racing at the conclusion of the 2018 season.