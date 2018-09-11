Kasey Kahne to continue to sit out at least the next three Cup races

Leavine Family Racing announced Tuesday that Kahne would continue to sit out this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as well as the races at Richmond, Va., and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Regan Smith will once again serve as the team’s substitute driver for all three races in the No. 95 Chevrolet. Smith finished 20th in his debut Monday for LFR in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The team plans an update on Kahne’s return to the No. 95 following the Charlotte race weekend.

LFR announced following the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway that Kahne would miss the Brickyard 400 while dealing with heat exhaustion issues that came to a head during the Darlington event.

In a teleconference last week, Kahne said he had been dealing with heat exhaustion issues at the end of the NASCAR races since last season but the Darlington race “was the worst that it’s been.”

Kahne, 38, said he’s undergone several medical tests this week as doctors try to find a cause for this persistent problem which has steadily grown worse. He admitted that the issue played a role in his decision announced last month that he would step away from fulltime NASCAR racing at the conclusion of the 2018 season.