Kasey Kahne to continue to sit out at least the next three Cup races
Kasey Kahne will sit out the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races as he continues to deal with issues around heat exhaustion.
Leavine Family Racing announced Tuesday that Kahne would continue to sit out this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as well as the races at Richmond, Va., and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Regan Smith will once again serve as the team’s substitute driver for all three races in the No. 95 Chevrolet. Smith finished 20th in his debut Monday for LFR in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The team plans an update on Kahne’s return to the No. 95 following the Charlotte race weekend.
LFR announced following the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway that Kahne would miss the Brickyard 400 while dealing with heat exhaustion issues that came to a head during the Darlington event.
In a teleconference last week, Kahne said he had been dealing with heat exhaustion issues at the end of the NASCAR races since last season but the Darlington race “was the worst that it’s been.”
Kahne, 38, said he’s undergone several medical tests this week as doctors try to find a cause for this persistent problem which has steadily grown worse. He admitted that the issue played a role in his decision announced last month that he would step away from fulltime NASCAR racing at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
Previous article
Brad Keselowski sees "big challenge" ahead in NASCAR playoffs
Next article
Excited to reach playoffs, Alex Bowman also wants "to make noise"
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Drivers
|Kasey Kahne
|Teams
|Leavine Family Racing
|Author
|Jim Utter
|Article type
|Breaking news