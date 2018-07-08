Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II / Breaking news

Kahne ends up short of the win, but "we had a really good shot at it”

shares
comments
Kahne ends up short of the win, but
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Jul 8, 2018, 4:26 AM

Kasey Kahne leads laps, comes home fourth at Daytona International Speedway for his first top-five finish with Leavine Family Racing.

Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Thorne Wellness
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Thorne Wellness
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Thorne Wellness
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Thorne Wellness
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Thorne Wellness
Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Thorne Wellness

It wasn’t a win, but Kahne’s fourth-place finish felt close to a victory for Leavine Family Racing as they survived a wild race for their first top-five finish this season.

Kahne led 17 laps and going into the last stag, appeared to have a car good enough to challenge for the win. He was battling Martin Truex Jr. for the lead on the final restart in overtime before Erik Jones made his decisive pass on the outside for the win.

“I needed to get back to the lead and I never got there,” said Kahne. “I just about cleared Martin (Truex, Jr.) off of (Turn) 2. But he just barely hung on my left-rear and pulled me back a bunch.

“From that point I needed to block (Jones). I tried to slow him up, but he was coming fast. The gap was pretty big and he was coming fast and I didn’t do a good enough job of stopping him.”

Seeing improvement

The Enumclaw, Wash., native was happy with the finish in this race and the recent results from his team after making a crew chief change with Jon Leonard taking over the reigns at Sonoma, Calif., last month.

“We ran, I think, fourth and fourth in the final two stages there, so that is great for our team,” Kahne said. “We were great in Sonoma, good here, we keep fighting and the guys do their job. We just need to keep getting more consistent, but we are getting there slowly, but surely.”

The fourth-place finish was the first top-five for Kahne since his win last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while he was still at Hendrick Motorsports.

“Our Thorne Chevrolet was awesome,” said Kahne. “It was great. I figured it out in the second stage - I knew that we had a car capable of winning if I did the right things with it.  

“I had opportunities to get to the lead. We stayed there at a time but just didn’t figure it all out at the end there. I knew I had a shot. I knew I had a car capable. It was just a matter of where I put it and the places I put it in and we ended up fourth, so not good enough.”

Next NASCAR Cup article
Will Erik Jones' breakthrough win lead to more success this year?

Previous article

Will Erik Jones' breakthrough win lead to more success this year?

Next article

Stenhouse: "I was frustrated with myself causing crashes like that"

Stenhouse: "I was frustrated with myself causing crashes like that"

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona II
Location Daytona International Speedway
Drivers Kasey Kahne
Teams Leavine Family Racing
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video 00:58
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video

News in depth
Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is
NASCAR Cup

Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is "better as a whole"

Harvick admits Pocono loss
NASCAR Cup

Harvick admits Pocono loss "hard to swallow"

Wallace: Pocono crash
NASCAR Cup

Wallace: Pocono crash "scared the hell out of me"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.