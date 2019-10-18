NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule
Oct 18, 2019, 1:29 AM
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be trimmed from 12 down to eight in this weekend's elimination race at Kansas Speedway.
The schedule is subject to change. All times local
Friday, October 18
2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)
3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)
4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)
6:05 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)
7:49:00 p.m. ARCA Race Green Flag (100 laps, 150 miles) (MAVTV)
Saturday, October 19
11:05 a.m. NXS Qualifying (No TV)
12:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)
2:11:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (200 laps, 300 miles)
Sunday, October 20
12:50:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)
1:30:20 p.m. Invocation
1:31:00 p.m. National Anthem
1:37:30 p.m. Command
1:48:00 p.m. Green Flag (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
Race hub
18 Oct - 20 Oct
First Practice Starts in
17 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|Fri 18 Oct
|
13:05
15:05
|
|Final Practice
|Fri 18 Oct
|
16:05
18:05
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 19 Oct
|
10:35
12:35
|
|Race
|Sun 20 Oct
|
11:30
13:30
|
