NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times local

Friday, October 18

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

7:49:00 p.m. ARCA Race Green Flag (100 laps, 150 miles) (MAVTV)

Saturday, October 19

11:05 a.m. NXS Qualifying (No TV)

12:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)

2:11:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, October 20

12:50:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)

1:30:20 p.m. Invocation

1:31:00 p.m. National Anthem

1:37:30 p.m. Command

1:48:00 p.m. Green Flag (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)