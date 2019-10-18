NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Preview

NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule

Oct 18, 2019, 1:29 AM

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be trimmed from 12 down to eight in this weekend's elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

The schedule is subject to change. All times local

Friday, October 18

2:05 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. NXS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. MENCS 1st Practice (NBCSN)

4:05 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. NXS Final Practice (NBCSN)

6:05 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. MENCS Final Practice (NBCSN)

7:49:00 p.m. ARCA Race Green Flag (100 laps, 150 miles) (MAVTV)

Saturday, October 19

11:05 a.m. NXS Qualifying (No TV)

12:35 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)

2:11:00 p.m. Xfinity Series Race Green Flag (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, October 20

12:50:00 p.m. MENCS Driver Introductions (NBC)
1:30:20 p.m. Invocation
1:31:00 p.m. National Anthem
1:37:30 p.m. Command
1:48:00 p.m. Green Flag (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)

Series ARCA , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Event Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
First Practice Starts in
17 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
13:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
16:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
10:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
11:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

