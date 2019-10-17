NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

JTG Daugherty Racing hauler catches fire

JTG Daugherty Racing hauler catches fire
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 6:30 PM

It's not been the best week for NASCAR haulers.

On Wednesday evening, the No. 10 Kaulig Racing transporter crashed off of I-40 in North Carolina, sustaining serious damage and resulting in injuries.

Now, the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing hauler has caught fire en route to Kansas Speedway. The hauler could be seen parked on the side of the road with the left side towards the rear of the transporter burnt out.

“On the way to Kansas Speedway, our No. 47 trailer experienced a fire. Both of our truck drivers are okay. We are assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available," said team co-owner Tad Geschickter.

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Preece
Teams JTG Daugherty Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
First Practice Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
22:05
15:05
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
01:05
18:05
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
19:35
12:35
Race Sun 20 Oct
20:30
13:30
Latest results Standings

