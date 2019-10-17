JTG Daugherty Racing hauler catches fire

On Wednesday evening, the No. 10 Kaulig Racing transporter crashed off of I-40 in North Carolina, sustaining serious damage and resulting in injuries.

Now, the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing hauler has caught fire en route to Kansas Speedway. The hauler could be seen parked on the side of the road with the left side towards the rear of the transporter burnt out.

“On the way to Kansas Speedway, our No. 47 trailer experienced a fire. Both of our truck drivers are okay. We are assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars and will have more information as it becomes available," said team co-owner Tad Geschickter.