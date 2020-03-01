NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana

shares
comments
JTG Daugherty teams hit with pre-race penalties at Fontana
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 6:04 PM

Both JTG Daugherty teams will lose their respective staring positions in Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway after both received L1 penalties from NASCAR.

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was slated to start 10th in the race and his teammate, Ryan Preece, was to start 20th. As a result of the penalty, both drivers will start the race from the rear of the field.

In addition, Stenhouse’s crew chief, Brian Pattie, and Preece’s crew chief, Trent Owens, were both ejected from the race.

Both teams will receive 10-point driver and owner point penalties.

According to NASCAR, the teams violated Section 20.20 of the Cup Series rulebook, “Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.”

The infractions were first noticed in pre-qualifying inspection on Saturday morning and confirmed following each team’s qualifying runs, NASCAR officials said.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. , Ryan Preece
Teams JTG Daugherty Racing
Author Jim Utter

