Johnson: Legacy Motor Club "not where we wanted to be"
While Legacy Motor Club’s two fulltime NASCAR Cup drivers enjoyed their best combined performance last weekend, owner/driver Jimmie Johnson says much work remains to get the organization up to speed.
Erik Jones, who drives the No. 43 Chevrolet, finished eighth last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway – his first top-10 of the season while his teammate, Noah Gragson in the No. 42 Chevrolet, ended up 12th, his best finish of the 2023 season.
Entering Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas, Jones is 21st in the series standings and Gragson, a rookie, is 27th.
Since last November when the former Petty GMS Racing announced its new part-owner in Johnson, the organization has undergone many changes, including new personnel and changes in responsibilities for several who already worked there.
Searching for improvement
Asked about LMC’s start to the year, Johnson said Friday the team was trying not to “overreact” to the performance so far this season.
“So much changes from year to year. You go to Daytona and we all feel like we all had good cars and were competitive,” he said.
“California is after that. We had some weird stuff go on with the splitter and all that dirt and rock and all the debris that was at the track that the splitters delaminated on our cars.
“It’s really easy to look at that and say that’s the reason why our performance wasn’t where it needed to be.”
Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, Allegiant Chevrolet
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
With the series having competed on superspeedways, an intermediate track and a shorter track (Phoenix), Johnson said the organization has a good amount of data to better evaluate where they stand in the development of their cars.
“We’re not where we want to be, but there’s endless work going on in the shop. I’m very thankful for the crew chiefs, for Joey Cohen (vice president of racing operations) and his hard work and focus that’s gone into it and all the engineering that’s behind it,” he said.
“We’re digging along. We haven’t hit our peak for the season yet and I think we now have an idea of where our short-track cars are, what we need to work on – mile-and-half stuff and certainly the restrictor-plate tracks.”
Johnson's role at LMC
Johnson, 47, said to his surprise he has found himself working more on the business side at Legacy MC of late.
He is also trying to tailor the races in which he competes to help both the competition and business sides of the team. Right now, he is scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 in May and the Cup Series’ first street race in July in Chicago but will add more.
“My focus point still really has been on the business marketing aspect of the team. I sit in on plenty of meetings and debriefs and have a pulse of what is going on in our competition department.,” he said.
“If you would have asked me four or five months ago where I’d probably spend most of my time I’d think naturally on the competition side, but there’s really been more on the business side.”
In regards to future races for himself, Johnson said, “Fun cities, fun places and great energy – that’s where I can really help our race team is to help our team shine in those bigger markets to bring in more eyeballs, more corporate dollars, more partnerships.
“I think that’s somewhere I can really help.”
Button on NASCAR learning curve: "I forgot how to start the car"
Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener
What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?
What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump? What’s behind Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR slump?
Latest news
Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR
Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash
Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.