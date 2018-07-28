Joey Logano tops Harvick in final practice at Pocono

Going out later in the 50-minute session, Logano posted an average lap speed of 176.370 mph, just edging last week’s race winner, Kevin Harvick (176.336 mph), who was fastest in Saturday’s first practice. Martin Truex Jr. was third (175.404 mph).

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Aric Almirola, was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five and was the top Chevrolet driver.

Completed the Top 10 were Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch – putting all four SHR drivers in the top seven – Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

With just over a minute remaining in the session, Larson spun off Turn 1 and made some contact with the inside wall with the left-front of his No. 42 Chevrolet.

His Chip Ganassi Racing team was planning to repair the damage.

Harvick was fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps with an average speed of 172.505 mph.