Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Practice report

Joey Logano tops Harvick in final practice at Pocono

shares
comments
Joey Logano tops Harvick in final practice at Pocono
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 28, 2018, 5:03 PM

Joey Logano led three Fords in the top-five of Saturday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono.

Going out later in the 50-minute session, Logano posted an average lap speed of 176.370 mph, just edging last week’s race winner, Kevin Harvick (176.336 mph), who was fastest in Saturday’s first practice. Martin Truex Jr. was third (175.404 mph).

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Aric Almirola, was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five and was the top Chevrolet driver.

Completed the Top 10 were Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch – putting all four SHR drivers in the top seven – Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

With just over a minute remaining in the session, Larson spun off Turn 1 and made some contact with the inside wall with the left-front of his No. 42 Chevrolet.

His Chip Ganassi Racing team was planning to repair the damage.

Harvick was fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps with an average speed of 172.505 mph.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 18 51.029     176.370
2 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 26 51.039 0.010 0.010 176.336
3 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 13 51.310 0.281 0.271 175.404
4 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 16 51.372 0.343 0.062 175.193
5 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 13 51.504 0.475 0.132 174.744
6 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 15 51.520 0.491 0.016 174.689
7 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 17 51.550 0.521 0.030 174.588
8 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 20 51.557 0.528 0.007 174.564
9 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 17 51.622 0.593 0.065 174.344
10 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 20 51.634 0.605 0.012 174.304
11 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 12 51.679 0.650 0.045 174.152
12 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 18 51.726 0.697 0.047 173.994
13 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 22 51.795 0.766 0.069 173.762
14 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 19 51.806 0.777 0.011 173.725
15 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 23 51.915 0.886 0.109 173.360
16 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 24 51.924 0.895 0.009 173.330
17 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 14 51.953 0.924 0.029 173.233
18 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 15 51.993 0.964 0.040 173.100
19 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 14 51.996 0.967 0.003 173.090
20 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 19 52.097 1.068 0.101 172.755
21 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 15 52.103 1.074 0.006 172.735
22 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 17 52.226 1.197 0.123 172.328
23 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 9 52.265 1.236 0.039 172.199
24 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 22 52.365 1.336 0.100 171.871
25 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 13 52.417 1.388 0.052 171.700
26 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 14 52.435 1.406 0.018 171.641
27 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 13 52.672 1.643 0.237 170.869
28 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 12 52.677 1.648 0.005 170.853
29 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 19 52.721 1.692 0.044 170.710
30 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 18 53.131 2.102 0.410 169.393
31 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 11 53.294 2.265 0.163 168.875
32 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 11 53.720 2.691 0.426 167.535
33 96 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 10 53.769 2.740 0.049 167.383
34 23 united_states J.J. Yeley  Toyota 8 54.119 3.090 0.350 166.300
35 99 united_states Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 9 54.433 3.404 0.314 165.341
36 7 united_states Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 2 54.466 3.437 0.033 165.241
37 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 6 54.709 3.680 0.243 164.507
38 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 9 55.667 4.638 0.958 161.676
39 66 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 6 55.991 4.962 0.324 160.740

 

Next NASCAR Cup article
Kevin Harvick beats Kyle Busch to Pocono pole

Previous article

Kevin Harvick beats Kyle Busch to Pocono pole

Next article

RPM picks up contract option on driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

RPM picks up contract option on driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Location Pocono Raceway
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

F1 teams debut prototype 2019 front wings Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams debut prototype 2019 front wings

16h ago

Latest videos
Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video 00:58
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video

News in depth
Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is
NASCAR Cup

Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is "better as a whole"

Harvick admits Pocono loss
NASCAR Cup

Harvick admits Pocono loss "hard to swallow"

Wallace: Pocono crash
NASCAR Cup

Wallace: Pocono crash "scared the hell out of me"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.