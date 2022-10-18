Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame" Next / Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II News

Joey Logano thrilled with "second biggest win of the year"

Joey Logano was so excited about his playoff win Sunday he was already advocating moving the NASCAR Cup Series championship race to Las Vegas every season.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

It’s no wonder.

After struggling on intermediate tracks earlier this season, Logano – and Team Penske in general – has come roaring back into contention, first at Texas last month and then Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thanks to a late-race pit strategy call for new tires, Logano ran down and passed Ross Chastain with two of 267 laps remaining and held on for the victory, which locked him in as one of four drivers who will compete for the season championship Nov. 6 at Phoenix.

The 32-year-old native of Middletown, Conn., will run next two races without the building pressure the seven remaining playoff drivers will shoulder.

Read Also:

“Even when I was horrible at all the race tracks, Vegas was I think my first top-10 came here. It’s just been one of those race tracks that has fit my style in the past, and now that it’s a very important race in the Round of Eight – heck yeah, it’s great,” an elated Logano said after the race.

“Let’s bring the championship here. This would be a good place for a championship race, wouldn’t it? You’d have a hell of a time afterwards. You could go down to the city. It would be great.”

Phoenix Raceway would likely beg to differ but it was hard to underestimate the importance of Logano’s No. 22 Ford team’s performance on Sunday.

In the first three races on intermediate tracks this season similar to Vegas, Logano finished 14th, 17th and 20th and led nine combined laps.

Finding the edge

Following an organizational test Sept. 20-21 at Homestead, Fla. – where teams got extended testing time on track with the Next Gen car – Logano finished second at Texas and picked up his third win of the season Sunday at Las Vegas.

The improvement couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s a clutch team. Everybody raises their game. I love the playoffs. It’s just the attitude that we bring to the table as a team is that you love this part of the year because you have the opportunity to just do something great and ultimately win the goal that you set back in February, to win the championship,” Logano said.

“I can’t help but get excited and love the opportunity to do something great like we did (Sunday), to have the moment, to do something big and really change the outcome of your season possibly. There’s no better feeling than that, and I guess I’m always in constant search for that feeling.

“When there’s this much on the line, there’s nothing like a playoff victory all the way through. But when you get it in the Round of Eight, it’s the second biggest win of the year.”

The biggest, of course, would be winning at Phoenix on Nov. 6 and earning his second career championship.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang celebrates his victory

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Pennzoil Ford Mustang celebrates his victory

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

But the significance of Sunday’s win was not missed on Logano’s team.

“It’s everything. This is the race that you want to win,” said Michael Nelson, Penske’s vice president of NASCAR operations. “You want to peak at the right time. We had good cars, fast cars.

“The guys are really hungry. We haven’t been exactly where we’ve wanted to be. We’ve just been chipping away at it every week. Texas was a little better, and obviously this race was better, as well.”

Logano and his team will now turn their attention toward Phoenix, where he finished eighth in the spring race.

His Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, led 143 laps and finished fourth in that race so the organization should have a good starting point on which to build.

“I was so focused in on these three races in this round. Now that we can take our focus off of those next two and really focus in for the one that really matters, it’s a great place to be. I think it definitely puts us in a good spot,” Logano said.

“We’ve got a one in four chance now. I feel like our chances are way better than that.”

shares
comments

Related video

Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame"
Previous article

Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame"
Next article

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"

Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame" Las Vegas II
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"

Ty Dillon has embarked in another turn in his NASCAR Cup Series career, this time joining Spire Motorsports as teammate to Corey LaJoie for the 2023 season.

Josh Berry to remain with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry to remain with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity season

In an expected move, Josh Berry will remain with JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Magnussen Sr and Jr to share a Ferrari in Gulf 12 Hours
GT GT

Magnussen Sr and Jr to share a Ferrari in Gulf 12 Hours

Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen and sportscar racing star Jan Magnussen will share a car for only the second time in the Gulf 12 Hours this year.

Sainz had to "completely change" F1 driving style to get on top of 2022 Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz had to "completely change" F1 driving style to get on top of 2022 Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he has had to "completely" change his driving style to get on top of the characteristics of Ferrari's current Formula 1 car.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.