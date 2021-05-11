Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA
NASCAR Cup News

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

By:

Cup Series driver Joey Logano’s crew chief has been suspended for this weekend’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

The one-race suspension of Paul Wolfe was part of several penalties NASCAR issued on Tuesday regarding unsecured lug nuts in races last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Wolfe was suspended and fined $20,000 as Logano’s No. 22 Ford was found to have two unsecured lug nuts following Sunday’s race.

Team Penske confirmed engineer Jonathan Hassler will serve as Logano’s interim crew chief this weekend at Dover.

Luke Lambert, crew chief for Cup driver Chris Buescher, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut on Buescher’s No. 17 Ford.

Fined $5,000 for one unsecured lug nut in Saturday’s Xfinity Series were Bruce Schlicker, crew chief for Jeb Burton, Jason Trinchere, crew chief for A.J. Allmendinger, and Buddy Sisco, crew chief for Tommy Joe Martins.

shares
comments

Related video

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA

Previous article

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

1h
2
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

13min
3
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

13h
5
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

9h
Latest news
Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR
NAS

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

24m
Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA
NSXF

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA

5h
Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year
NAS

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year

May 10, 2021
Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came
Video Inside
NAS

Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came

May 10, 2021
Martin Truex Jr. blisters the field on way to Darlington win
Video Inside
NAS

Martin Truex Jr. blisters the field on way to Darlington win

May 9, 2021
Latest videos
Cole Custer plows inside wall after contact with Anthony Alfredo 00:58
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Cole Custer plows inside wall after contact with Anthony Alfredo

Recap: Luck be a ‘Lady in Black’ for Martin Truex Jr. 02:00
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Recap: Luck be a ‘Lady in Black’ for Martin Truex Jr.

Larson breaks down Darlington: ‘I’m struggling but I’m fast’ 09:18:39
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Larson breaks down Darlington: ‘I’m struggling but I’m fast’

Truex earns second Darlington win, third win of 2021 09:18:40
NASCAR Cup
May 10, 2021

Truex earns second Darlington win, third win of 2021

Final Laps: Martin Truex Jr. wins Goodyear 400 in dominating fashion 09:18:38
NASCAR Cup
May 9, 2021

Final Laps: Martin Truex Jr. wins Goodyear 400 in dominating fashion

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA Darlington
NASCAR XFINITY

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year Darlington
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year

Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

Latest news

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin: Darlington was "worst butt whooping" of year

Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson waited for 'a mistake' from Truex but it never came

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.