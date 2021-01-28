Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

shares
comments
Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
By:

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule offers plenty of new challenges – ones Joey Logano says will test the adaptability of series drivers.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
#22: Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang PPG, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro ChevyGoods.com/Adam's Polishes
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule offers plenty of new challenges – ones Joey Logano says will test the adaptability of series drivers.

Among the many changes to the Cup schedule are the addition of several more road course events, the first dirt track race in more than 50 years and new venues like Nashville Superspeedway.

Logano, 30, is among several series drivers using the downtime prior to the start of the 2021 season to spend time on simulators since there is no offseason testing in NASCAR.

“I’m sitting here at the Ford R&D Center. I was just on the simulator and working on some things and I was driving and thinking, ‘How cool is this that I get to drive so many different things,’ ” Logano said.

“I always thought that Cup was one of the only series that goes to so many different tracks, the short tracks, the superspeedways, the mile-and-a-halves, the road courses. But now there are just more and more tracks, more road courses, tracks I’ve never been to, dirt racing.”

While the Team Penske driver has no personal experience at dirt racing, Logano still believes the addition of the race is a good test of the skill of drivers that are supposed to be the best in motorsports.

“You want to be a well-rounded race car driver, somebody that can jump into anything and go fast. That’s something I would take a lot of pride in,” he said.

“I don’t have the opportunity typically to drive anything outside of a NASCAR Cup car, so this is a fun opportunity as a race car driver, and I think even as a team everyone working together to try to understand these new race tracks coming ahead of us.”

While Logano – who has advanced to the Championship 4 three of the last five seasons and won the 2018 series title – said it would be difficult to pick which new race could impact the 2021 season the most, he certainly knows which one he is hearing the most about.

“Everyone is talking about the dirt race. Every time I get in my truck and turn on SiriusXM (Radio) all I hear is people talking about this dirt race,” he said. “I’m like, ‘You know there are other races that are going to happen this year? It’s not just this dirt race.’

“So, trying to balance that and not put too much effort into one race and forgetting about all the other ones that also pay out.”

Logano said between now and the dirt race at Bristol at the end of March he plans to get out on a dirt track at least to try to understand how the track surfaces changes during a race.

“Obviously, the car is going to drive different and it being very slick and all that, but understanding how the dirt moves, whether there’s a cushion or when it dries out or when it rubbers up, there’s all this lingo that I don’t really know a whole bunch about and you have to see it and you have experience it, I think, to understand that,” he said.

“I’ve got some plans to try to get out on a track a little bit and play around in different types of cars just to understand dirt racing a little bit. We’ll see what happens. There are so many unknowns with Bristol.

“You throw dirt on that place we don’t know what’s going to happen and nobody does, but if I can be as somewhat educated on what the track looks like and where the grip is, maybe I can be close in the ballpark somewhere.”

Related video

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

Previous article

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Norris found backlash of Hamilton comments "tricky"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris found backlash of Hamilton comments "tricky"

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team

McLaren reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

Latest news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Breaking news

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris found backlash of Hamilton comments "tricky"

1h
2
Formula 1

Could hydrogen power be F1's future solution?

7h
3
World Superbike

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

6h
4
Formula 1

McLaren fires up new Mercedes engine for 2021 F1 car

1d
5
IndyCar

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team

6h

Latest news

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

Joey Logano ready to "jump into anything and go fast"

NASCAR Cup
1h
eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

eNASCAR Pro Invitational returns for another season in March

Esports
Jan 26, 2021
Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

NASCAR Cup
Jan 26, 2021
Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

Bubba Wallace named winner of 2020 NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021
NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Latest videos

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses 08:21:16
NASCAR Cup
1h

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan 00:49
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Perks of the job: Bubba texting with Michael Jordan

Can more road courses and a rookie turn the tide at Front Row Motorsports? 08:19:55
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Can more road courses and a rookie turn the tide at Front Row Motorsports?

Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt 01:25
NASCAR Cup
Jan 25, 2021

Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt

Nashville president on Ally sponsoring Cup race: ‘Marriage made in heaven’ 01:00
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2021

Nashville president on Ally sponsoring Cup race: ‘Marriage made in heaven’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.