Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II Breaking news

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

By:

Joey Gase has been transported to a local medical facility after a violent crash during the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

On Lap 92 Gase was running at the back of the field when he suddenly spun in Turn 1 as the left-rear tire came off his No. 15 car. He slammed the outside wall in Turn 2, appearing to go airborne for a brief moment. 

The Rick Ware Racing machine was destroyed and Gase did not immediately put down the window net, which drivers normally do as a signal to safety crews that they are alright. However, he did walk to the ambulance under his own power.

NASCAR now says that the 28-year-old has been treated at the infield care center, and will now be transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

Gase was making his 11th start of the 2021 season.

 
 

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"
